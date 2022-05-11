Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fans After Accused Of Shading Hailey Bieber: ‘Zero Bad Intention’

Selena Gomez came under fire on Wednesday for a TikTok video many fans thought to be shade toward Hailey Bieber. After Hailey, aka the wife of Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, posted a “GRWM” or “Get Ready With Me” TikTok on May 10, sharing her skincare and makeup routine, Selena posted her own video in kind the next day, showing various steps in her routine.

After fans apparently slammed Selena in the comments for her alleged mocking of Hailey, the Only Murders in the Building actress fought back. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote in the comments. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

Here's the TikTok videos in question. pic.twitter.com/AUu26R3n3J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 11, 2022

As seen in the above tweet from Pop Crave, the video posted by Selena is very similar, although it’s hard to tell for sure if she was making fun of Justin’s wife or simply doing her own skincare routine video for fun.

Either way, it’s not the first time followers of the two women have fanned the flames of a potential feud. Back in April, Hailey posted a video aimed at Selena stans, telling them to leave her “alone.”

“Leave me alone at this point,” Hailey stated in the clip shared on April 12. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” the model captioned the social media post. In response to the clip, some internet sleuths in the comments pointed out that Hailey was bombarded earlier this month with messages about Selena. After Hailey posted a video of herself lip-synching to a TikTok version of “One Time,” some fans claimed that Justin was actually singing “about Selena” on the track.