Justin Bieber Was ‘Prepared’ For Selena Gomez To Write About Him: How He Feels About Her New Music

Selena Gomez recently released two new songs, and ex Justin Bieber was totally ‘prepared’ for Sel to write about him.

Selena Gomez, 27, is on fire lately! The former Disney darling released two new songs recently — “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me” — and fans were quick to notice references to her relationship with Justin Bieber, who Selena dated on and off for eight years. Justin, however, wasn’t phased by the lyrics Selena penned, as a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that he was “prepared” for Selena to write about him. “Justin was prepared for Selena to write about him, he pretty much knew it was coming because as an artist that’s what she’s done before,” a source close to The Biebs said.

“And he respects her choice to do that. But the past is not something he wants to dwell on. His mind is on Hailey and the life they are building together and their plans for the future,” the insider continued. “Lately he’s been playing the music video he did with her (and Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours”) a ton. He loves that they have it to hang onto forever and he talks about how one day they will show it to their kids and then their grandkids.”

During a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show on Oct. 25, Selena dropped a bomb when she told everyone that she wants Justin to hear her new tracks. “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she said. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful. For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t. I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then, I get to turn things into art.”