Kylie Jenner ‘Leaned On’ Kendall Amidst Travis Scott Split: They’re Bond Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner is tighter with her sister Kendall than ever before — and they have their exes to thank! A Karjenner family insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie, 25, and Kendall’s recent breakups with rapper Travis Scott, 31, and Phoenix Suns’ basketball star, Devin Booker, 26, respectively, have caused their relationship to become incredibly close. “Kylie admired Kendall for how she walked through her breakup Devin,” the source told us.

As fans of the famous family know, Kendall ended her two-year relationship with Devin in October 2022. Several months later, in January 2023, Us Weekly reported that Kylie had called it quits with Travis — with who she shares a daughter, Stormi, 4, and an 11-month-old son, Aire — after 6 years together. In early December, and again over New Year’s, the supermodel and her makeup mogul baby sister were spotted having the time of their lives together in Aspen, Colorado.

In photos shared by W Magazine, the duo appeared super happy, and chic, while on their snowy vacations. And, according to our source, they helped each other through a lot during their getaways. “Kendall and Kylie’s sisterly bond has gotten stronger in the past couple of months because of the difficult breakups they both had gone through,” the source told us. “They were, and still are, each other’s rocks and, at times, shoulders to cry on.”

“Kylie saw how strong Kendall was throughout the whole ordeal and she really needed some of that strength for herself,” the source revealed. “She leaned on Kendall a lot and Kendall was there for her every step of the way Kylie is so grateful and their sisterly bond is, literally, unbreakable right now.” Although Kendall and Devin’s split flew under the radar, Kylie’s split with Travis did not.

On Jan. 13, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported the true reason that Kylie pulled the plug on the relationship with her children’s father. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” a source said. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this.”