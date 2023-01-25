Kendall Jenner Slays In Super Tiny Crop Top & Low-Rise Skirt For Miu Miu Campaign: Photos

Another day, another photoshoot for Kendall Jenner, who just starred in the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous when she rocked tiny crop tops that were more like bralettes than they were shirts, with matching midi skirts.

In one photo, Kendall rocked a little black crop top that just covered her chest and had a strap across the front. Beneath the tiny top was a white bra that was the same size as her shirt. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the outfit and she accessorized with a low-rise black wrap midi skirt and a pair of white underwear.

In another similar photo, Kendall’s abs were the star of the show again, but this time, she wore a brown distressed denim top that was shorter than the actual underwire bra she wore beneath. She styled the top with a matching knee-high skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side of one leg.

If there’s one thing Kendall loves to do, it is to show off her torso and aside from this campaign, she recently posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue, red, and black animal print lingerie set with matching long gloves.

In the photos, Kendall wore a plunging underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise underwear and matching gloves that went all the way up to her shoulders. As for her glam, Kendall had her black hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Kendall has been posing in lingerie a lot lately and just recently she starred in a new FWRD campaign, where she is the creative director. In the “Cue The Classics” campaign, Kendall rocked all different outfits from lace lingerie to bralettes, oversized coats, and more.