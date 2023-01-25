Kendall Jenner Slays In Super Tiny Crop Top & Low-Rise Skirt For Miu Miu Campaign: Photos

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly toned figure in a tiny crop top bralette & a midi skirt for a stunning new Miu Miu campaign.

January 25, 2023 2:27PM EST
Kendall Jenner stars in a new Miu Miu campaign - alongside Ewan McGregor's daughter, Esther. The Crown actress Emma Corrin also appears in the spring/summer 2023 campaign for the luxury brand. Photographed by Zoe Ghertner it "is an exploration of character starring cross-disciplinary talent", according to the fashion house. A press release reads: "They are wearing a collection that plays on by now iconic Miu Miu thematics:versions and subversions of uniform; the re-proportioning of wardrobe archetypes including tailored jackets, shorts, trousers, skirts and shirts; references to sportswear and utilitarian outerwear embellished with oversized patch pockets, here re-imagined in silks and in a muted colour palette. The flip-flop sandal becomes a studiously strange hybrid sock boot. Looks are layered - an indication of the complexity of the people wearing them." Ever Anderson, Achol Ayor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona also appear alongside Kendall, 27, and McGregor's 21-year-old model daughter with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, Esther Rose.
Image Credit: Miu Miu/MEGA

Another day, another photoshoot for Kendall Jenner, who just starred in the Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous when she rocked tiny crop tops that were more like bralettes than they were shirts, with matching midi skirts.

Kendall Jenner for Miu Miu.
Kendall Jenner for Miu Miu.

In one photo, Kendall rocked a little black crop top that just covered her chest and had a strap across the front. Beneath the tiny top was a white bra that was the same size as her shirt. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the outfit and she accessorized with a low-rise black wrap midi skirt and a pair of white underwear.

In another similar photo, Kendall’s abs were the star of the show again, but this time, she wore a brown distressed denim top that was shorter than the actual underwire bra she wore beneath. She styled the top with a matching knee-high skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side of one leg.

Kendall Jenner for Miu Miu.

If there’s one thing Kendall loves to do, it is to show off her torso and aside from this campaign, she recently posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue, red, and black animal print lingerie set with matching long gloves.

In the photos, Kendall wore a plunging underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise underwear and matching gloves that went all the way up to her shoulders. As for her glam, Kendall had her black hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Kendall Jenner for Miu Miu.

Kendall has been posing in lingerie a lot lately and just recently she starred in a new FWRD campaign, where she is the creative director. In the “Cue The Classics” campaign, Kendall rocked all different outfits from lace lingerie to bralettes, oversized coats, and more.