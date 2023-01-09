Kendall Jenner Stuns In Colorful Lingerie For New Photos After Aspen Trip

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 27-year-old posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue, red, and black animal print lingerie set with matching long gloves.

In the photos, Kendall wore a plunging underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise underwear and matching gloves that went all the way up to her shoulders. As for her glam, Kendall had her black hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Kendall’s photos come on the heels of her trip to Aspen where she rocked a slew of fabulous outfits. One of our favorites was her low-cut, cowl-neck red slip dress that was completely see-through and covered in polka dots. The dress revealed some cleavage while a slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She styled the dress with a long black leather trench coat, a pair of patent leather maroon Dorateymur Lace Up Boots, and a The Row Sofia Bag.

Aside from her trip, Kendall has been posing in lingerie a lot lately and just recently she starred in a new FWRD campaign, where she is the creative director. In the “Cue The Classics” campaign, Kendall rocked all different outfits from lace lingerie to bralettes, oversized coats, and more.

In one photo from the shoot, Kendall showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer black lace bra with a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights. Under her stockings, she wore a pair of high-waisted black underwear and she styled her look with a massively oversized black fur coat.

Another photo pictured Kendall wearing a bright red lingerie set featuring a low-cut, scoop-neck bralette with a pair of matching mid-rise underwear. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display as she sat against a wall wearing a baggy gray fuzzy coat, black sunglasses, and pointed-toe white leather mule heels.