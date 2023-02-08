Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Lingerie As She Prepares For Bed In Sexy New Photos & Videos

Kendall Jenner is always showing off her incredible figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 27-year-old posted photos and videos of herself getting prepared for bed while wearing a sexy black lingerie set.

Kendall posted the slideshow with the caption, “Gnight,” and in one video, Kendall wore a black underwire balconette bra that revealed some cleavage and put her insanely toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted black panties. In another video, she went completely topless while covering up her chest with just her arm as she gave the camera some sultry faces.

In all of the photos and videos, Kendall’s long black hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves while she was decked out in full glam. She rocked a smokey eye with a matte nude lip and added a pair of silver and diamond dangling earrings. Kendall looked so stunning, that her sisters immediately rushed to her comments to gush about her. Kim Kardashian wrote, “Actually perfect,” while Khloe wrote, “Sexy mother f***er,” and Kylie Jenner wrote, “perfection.”

Kendall loves to post lingerie photos to Instagram and aside from this look, she posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue, red, and black animal print lingerie set with matching long gloves.

In the sexy photos, Kendall wore a plunging underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise underwear and matching gloves that went all the way up to her shoulders. As for her glam, Kendall had her black hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle and a sultry smokey eye with a nude matte lip tied her look together.