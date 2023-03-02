Kim Kardashian Hits The Gym With Kelly Rowland & Does Pull Ups During Intense Workout

It takes a lot of work to look like Kim Kardashian. The mother of four put in the reps and was proud of how she was 'getting strong' alongside her gym bestie, Kelly Rowland.

March 2, 2023
“Nothing like working out with friends to keep you motivated,” Kim Kardashian captioned a mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday (Mar. 2). In the picture, Kim, 42, posed alongside Kelly Rowland inside a gym. Both Kim and Kelly, 42, are dressed to get their swole on, with each sporting black workout tops and leggings. In a second photo, the two pose alongside Senada Greca, founder of ZENTOA activewear, whose ripped abs and fit figure are an inspiration for anyone to do a few crunches.

Ahead of the photos, Kim shared an Instagram Story video of her putting her workout gloves to good use. The Kardashians star did some pull-ups with her feet attached to the machine’s weight/pulley system. Kim shut down any comments about her shoes. “Flip Flop Workout!” she captioned the video. Kim tested her biceps and triceps while lifting her past the pull-up bar. “Don’t judge!” Kim said of her workout footwear. Instead of focusing on fashion, Kim said that she’s “getting strong” instead.

In mid-February, Kim shared videos and photos of her working out alongside Senada, who also works as Kim’s trainer. “Crazy workout even when I was tired and didn’t feel like it I got up and pushed myself and ended having one of my strongest workouts!” Kim captioned a photo of her sporting a resistant band around her calves. She also shared a video of her doing squats while lifting some weights. “100 of these to end the workout,” she said. “We also did way more, but this is just a preview of our workouts.”

“These hip thrusts really are disturbing lol,” she captioned another video of her thrusting her hips against the rollers of an exercise machine. She put her back into it, and though the movements were a bit spicy, she seemed to enjoy the workout. “My face at the end lol,” she added.

Kim has been open about her ongoing fitness journey, and how she’s changed things up in the gym, depending on her age and goals. “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights,” Kim said in a 2018 interview, per PEOPLE. “I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’…. I’ve lost 20 pounds, and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever, and now I’m like 116, and it just feels good. didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something, and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it.”

