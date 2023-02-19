Kim Kardashian Breaks Down ‘Crazy’ 5:30 A.M. Workout With Resistance Bands, Weights & More

Kim Kardashian rocked a black crop top and matching leggings as she shared some of the exercises she does to keep in shape, in inspiring videos.

February 19, 2023 12:10PM EST
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram over the weekend to share some photos and videos of her working out at a gym. The reality star, who is known for inspiring others with her toned body, rocked a sleeveless black crop top and matching leggings as she had her hair up in a bun during the session. She also had on fingerless gloves as she worked with a resistance band, weights, and more.

“Crazy workout even when I was tired and didn’t feel like it I got up and pushed myself and ended having one of my strongest workouts!” Kim wrote in the caption for a photo of her standing in the gym with a resistance band around her thighs. She also thanked her personal trainer, Senada Greca, who was with her in the photo.

In videos, Kim did lateral squats, hip thrusts, and lifted heavy weights. “100 of these to end the workout. We also did way more but this is just a preview of our workouts,” she captioned the clip of her lifting the weights. The overall moments seemed intense and showed off how strong Kim is.

“These hip thrusts really are disturbing lol. My face at the end lol,” she wrote in another caption for a clip of her laying back on a machine while doing the thrusts. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Kim admitted to doing most of her workouts at around 5:30 a.m. and only getting around five hours of sleep a night. She also said she felt she was in the best shape of her life at the time.

This isn’t the first time Kim has shared snapshots and videos of her at the gym. The mother-of-four has posted various workout moments in the past and even included one in which she used the gym as the setting for a photoshoot. She flaunted a nude bikini and thigh-high boots, in the epic video and had her long blonde hair down. She also posed sitting and standing on the exercise equipment.

