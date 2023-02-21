Kendall Jenner’s Ex Devin Booker Unfollows Her Amid Bad Bunny Romance Speculation

Devin Booker's move on Instagram comes just a week after Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were reportedly spotted hanging out.

February 21, 2023
It looks like Devin Booker, 26, is moving on from Kendall Jenner. The professional basketball star seemed to unfollow his 27-year-old ex on Instagram and fans immediately took notice. Some of them suggested the move was caused by Kendall’s reported recent outings with rapper Bad Bunny, causing dating speculation.

In addition to Kendall, some social media users noticed Devin unfollowed her BFF Hailey Bieber, and suggested he may be “in his feelings.” Since Devin had followed Kendall and Hailey since he and the former started dating in 2020, the move is definitely a big one and may indicate they are not as friendly with each other as they were before.

Kendall and Devin had an on and off relationship that started in 2020. (MEGA)

Devin’s unfollowing comes three days after Kendall reportedly enjoyed a dinner with Bad Bunny. The two were spotted leaving through separate exits, keeping any potential date as private as possible. Before that, they were also reportedly seen making out in a club.

Sources spoke to gossip outlet, DeuxMoi, and claimed the potential new couple weren’t hiding their PDA. “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club. Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around,” the outlet said on its podcast.

Kendall and Devin broke up for good in Oct. 2022. (BACKGRID)

Neither Kendall or Bad Bunny have confirmed or denied any kind of romance between them, but if they are a couple, it will be Kendall’s first public relationship since the one with Devin. After dating on and off since 2020, Kendall and Devin called it quits for good in Oct. 2022. Shortly after their breakup, a source told us that the model wasn’t opposed to keeping a friendship with her former beau.

“Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now.”

