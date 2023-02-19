Kendall Jenner Seen Leaving Restaurant After Reportedly Dining With Bad Bunny Amid Dating Rumors

Kendall Jenner, 27, reportedly enjoyed a dinner date with Bad Bunny, 28, In Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday night. The model, who has sparked dating rumors with the rapper, was photographed leaving from a separate exit from at the restaurant while wearing a fashionable outfit and attempting to block her face from cameras. She wore a dark brown crop top under a leather jacket, matching dark brown leather pants, and heeled boots.

The beauty also had her long hair down and had her nails painted red. She was surrounded by people when she left and appeared relaxed and content. Bad Bunny didn’t seem to be photographed during the outing.

Kendall’s latest dinner with Bad Bunny comes after the two were reportedly spotted making out in a club. Sources spoke to gossip outlet, DeuxMoi, and claimed the potential new couple weren’t hiding their PDA. “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club. Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around,” the outlet said on its podcast.

Other couples claimed they knew it was Kendall because the woman who was seen leaving also had her nails painted red like the reality star. Soon after the news went public, fans of the artist took to social media to share their thoughts about the possible new lovebirds. “Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were what?” one Twitter user asked while another also expressed shock over the alleged makeout session.

If Kendall is dating Bad Bunny, it will be her first public romance since splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Devin Booker, whom she started dating in 2020. It will also be Bad Bunny’s first known relationship since the one with his last girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he started dating in 2017. Although there has yet to be a breakup announcement for Bad Bunny and Gabriela, the hunk is known for keeping his personal life as private as possible.