Bad Bunny’s Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri: What To Know About Their 5 Year Relationship

Bad Bunny has been one of the music industry’s rising stars for years now. As the Latin music superstar (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) returns to the VMAs, his longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri will surely be cheering him on! The Grammy-winner has been dating Gabriela, 28, for the past five years. Despite keeping much of their relationship private, Bad Bunny, 28, and his girlfriend seem so in love with each other. Find out everything you need to know about Gabriela and Bad Bunny here!

How did Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri meet?

Bad Bunny clearly has a good sense of humor about his relationship. He quipped that the two “met while sinning,” in a May 2020 Rolling Stone interview. Despite his sultry response, he corrected himself and revealed that he and Gabriela’s first time meeting in 2017 was actually much more low-key. “It was after I sang at a Zion and Lennox concert, here in Puerto Rico. I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other,” he told the magazine. In more recent years, she’s appeared in his social media, and the pair have even adopted a dog together, as the musician revealed in a TikTok.

What does Gabriela do for a living?

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer’s passion for fashion is well-known, and he definitely shares that love with Gabriela. She owns a jewelry line Diciembre Ventinueve (Translation: December 29), which she started in 2020. Her line is handmade in Puerto Rico, according to the company’s Instagram bio, and she offers a wide array of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Aside from her jewelry line, the entrepreneur has also dabbled a bit in modeling, per Bustle. She took the photos for her boyfriend’s Rolling Stone cover story.

She’s sung on a Bad Bunny track

When Bad Bunny dropped his surprise album Las Que No Ibran A Salir in May 2020, the closing track had a surprise guest vocalist. The song featured some contributions from the rapper’s girlfriend, credited simply as “Gabriela.” The pair dueted on “En Casita,” which was a song reflecting on their feelings in quarantine amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also appeared on the outro to his 2022 track “El Apagón,” per Genius.

Those are not the only time that they’ve worked together musically. When Bad Bunny was working on his collaboration with Jennifer Lopez “Te Gusté,” Gabriela was an important part of the process. “Gabriela recorded references for J. Lo’s vocals,” he told Rolling Stone.

What has Bad Bunny said about her?

Despite keeping their relationship very private for years, Bad Bunny has opened up a little more about her since they started collaborating. Before going public, he’d shared that he was “in love” in an Entertainment Tonight interview in March 2020. While speaking about their relationship, he revealed that his sense of humor is very important to their love in a Rolling Stone interview. “I like to make her laugh. I am always playing and always doing something crazy and fun,” he said.

When speaking about their 2022 collaboration, Bad Bunny revealed how important it was to have Gabriela sing it during a New York Times interview. “I wanted someone to sing it out of love, because it’s a sincere message,” he explained.

While the couple seems incredibly happy together, it’s not clear if they’ve discussed the possibility of tying the knot. Bad Bunny opened up about his insecurities about it in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m not that married,” he told the outlet. “Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot.”

Who else has he dated?

Given how private Bad Bunny was about his relationship with Gabriela, it’s no surprise that he was also pretty private about his past love Carliz De La Cruz, but it seems like when Bad Bunny is in a relationship, he’s committed for a long time. He and Carliz also dated for five years, per People En Espanol.