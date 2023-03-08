Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Hug & Seemingly Kiss On Romantic Sushi Date With Kylie: Photos

Rumored new flames, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny (b. Benito Martínez), 28, accelerated romance rumors during a hot sushi date in West Hollywood on Tuesday night (see PHOTOS HERE)! During the outing, the Vogue cover model and the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker were pictured in a warm embrace and later, seemingly shared a quick goodnight kiss, per TMZ. For the mid-week date, Kendall rocked a dark green trench coat, while her rumored love interest opted for a letterman jacket and khaki pants. Bad Bunny completed his look and showed his support for the Dodgers with their iconic blue baseball cap.

In a second snapshot, the duo was escorted by a group of security guards, however, the two kept their hands to themselves during their walk. The outlet reported that the model was not the only famous Jenner sister in attendance, as her makeup maven sis, Kylie Jenner, 25, was there as well. In addition, TMZ reported that The Kardashians stars were accompanied by a group of friends at Sushi Park.

Soon after the photos hit social media, many Bad Bunny fans were not pleased with the pair’s PDA moment. “get those pictures of kendall jenner and bad bunny OFF my tl,” one follower tweeted, while another disagreed and wrote, “Bad bunny dating Kendal [sic] is a major flex for the Latino community.” Later, a separate fan noted that they were seemingly jealous and penned, “she bagged Blake [Griffin] AND Bad Bunny she is my enemy.”

Prior to this outing, Kendall and the musician were spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Wally’s, in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18, per TMZ. That night, the brunette beauty managed to leave the restaurant solo, but fans quickly pieced it together as Bad Bunny was spotted leaving out the back. In addition, a source claimed to celebrity gossip site, Deuxmoi, that the 27-year-old and Benito were packing on the PDA inside of a nightclub just a couple days prior, however, this was not officially confirmed.

The Grammy-winner was previously in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri, from 2017 to 2022. During their relationship, Bad Bunny fans speculated that he was in an open relationship, however, he kept the details under wraps. Kendall, for her part, was most recently linked to basketball player Devin Booker, 26, from April 2020 to June 2022. She previously dated Blake, NBA’s Ben Simmons and singer Harry Styles. At the time of publication, neither Kendall or Bad Bunny have publicly addressed the above mentioned photos.