Bad Bunny Grammy Wins: How Many Awards He’s Won & For What

Bad Bunny (b. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is a Grammy-winning rapper/singer.

He released Un Verano Sin Ti, a history-making album, in 2022.

Bad Bunny is up for three awards at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023.

It’s now the Year of the Rabbit, which makes sense since Bad Bunny has been seated atop the music world for the last few years. Bunny, 28, continues to shatter records, releasing Spanish-language albums that have topped the Billboard Hot 100 and furthering the rise of reggaeton as a powerhouse genre worldwide. With all that said, how has this success translated over to the Grammy Awards?

Surprisingly (or not, depending on your viewpoint), as of the start of 2023, he has only won two Grammys. There’s a chance he can double that number with the 65th annual Grammy Awards since he’s nominated in three categories. However, the competition is stiff, but if anyone can fend off the likes of Queen Bey, Adele, and K. Dot, it’s the occasional WWE Superstar, Bad Bunny.

While Bad Bunny has only a pair of Grammy Awards to his name, he’s tasted success much more at the Latin Grammy Awards. As of Feb. 2023, he has nine awards in total:

Best Urban Music Album (X 100pre)

Best Reggaeton Performance (“Yo Perreo Sola”)

Best Urban Music Album (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song (“Booker T”)

Best Urban Music Album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”)

Best Urban/Fusion Performance (“Tití Me Preguntó”)

Best Urban Song (“Tití Me Preguntó”)

Best Reggaeton Performance (“Lo Siento BB :/” with Tainy & Julieta Venegas”)

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song (“De Museo”)

This shows that while Bad Bunny may not have that many accolades at one awards show, at another, his stardom is undeniable. Will he walk away from the 2023 Grammys with more? Fans will have to tune in on Feb. 5 to find out.

Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy Nominations

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti made history when it was nominated for Album of the Year, becoming the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in that category – ever. It might be the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year, if Bad Bunny beats out Adele (30), Beyoncé (Renaissance), Harry Styles (Harry’s House), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Lizzo (Special), and Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers)

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti made history when it was nominated for Album of the Year, becoming the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in that category – ever. It might be the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year, if Bad Bunny beats out (30), (Renaissance), (Harry’s House), (Good Morning Gorgeous), (In These Silent Days), (Music of the Spheres), (Special), and (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers) Best Pop Solo Performance: Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, along with Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Doja Cat ‘s “Woman,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Steve Lacy ‘s “Bad Habit,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, along with Adele’s “Easy on Me,” ‘s “Woman,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” ‘s “Bad Habit,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti puts Bad Bunny up against Daddy Yankee (LEGENDADDY), Rauw Alejandro (Trap Cake, Vol. 2), Maluma (The Love & Sex Tape), and Farruko (La 167) in the Best Música Urbana Album category.

Bad Bunny’s 2 Grammy Wins

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album – YHLQMDLG (2021)

Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, an acronym for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” or “I Do Whatever I Want,” won Best Latin Pop or Urban Album. He won over Debi Nova‘s 3:33, Ricky Martin‘s Pausa, Kany Garcia‘s Mesa Para Dos, and Camilo‘s Por Primera Vez.

Best Música Urbana Album — El Último Tour Del Mundo (2022)

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo took home the Best Música Urbana Album award in 2022. The category was introduced in 2022, while Latin Pop was given its own category for its own musicians.

Bunny won over J Balvin (Jose), Karol G (KG0516), Rauw Alejandro (Afrodisíaco), and Kali Uchis (Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios))

Nominations

2019

Record of the Year (“I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin)

2020

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album (X 100pre)

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album (Oasis, with J Balvin)

2021

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album (YHLQMDLG)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Un Día (One Day)” with Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy)

2022

Best Música Urbana Album (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

2023

Album of the Year (Un Verano Sin Ti)

Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti)

Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”)

Will He Perform?

Yes. Bad Bunny was among the first slate of performers announced for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

What’s Next For Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is taking a long-deserved break. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard in December 2022. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a** off.”

So, fans better tune in on Feb. 5 for one of the rare times Bunny will be on the stage this year.