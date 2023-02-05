Bad Bunny Gets Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow & More Dancing With Grammys Opening Performance

Reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny (b. Benito Martínez), 28, is nominated for three Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, but his medley performance of multiple songs had the crowd on the edge of their seats, including Taylor Swift! The singer pulled up in a casual outfit that included a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Once Bad Bunny began singing, many in the crowd got grooving to his hit “Después de la Playa”, including the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and rapper Jack Harlow. The other track that the handsome singer performed was “El Apagón”, which was a huge hit with the audience!

Many viewers quickly took to Twitter to react to seeing Taylor get down to Bad Bunny’s song. “Didn’t have ‘Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny’ on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “she was feeling bad bunny.” Ahead of the performance, Benito ran into host Trevor Noah and told him he was feeling nervous. “Here we goooo! The man to kick it all off! Let’s do this Bad Bunny!”, Trevor captioned the clip of the adorable moment.

As previously mentioned, the 28-year-old singer is nominated in three different categories, adding to his six prior nominations. This year the Puerto Rico native is nominated for the following awards: Album Of The Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule”, and Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti. Benito took home his second win during the 64th Grammys last year for Best Música Urbana Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo. If the hitmaker wins all three of his 2023 nominations, this will bring his wins from two to an impressive five!

Bad Bunny is up against nine other artists for Album of The Year including: Voyage by ABBA, 30 — Adele, RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, Special by Lizzo, and Harry’s House by Harry Styles. This is the first time that Bad Bunny is nominated in this category, bringing him another level in the Recording Academy.

The “Tití Me Preguntó” writer is no stranger to the Grammys either, as he has been nominated consecutively the last four years! In 2021, Benito took home the award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his album YHLQMDLG. During his acceptance speech he made sure to thank all of his supporters in both English and Spanish. “I’m very happy, I’m very proud,” he began. “I want to thank every person in the world that listens to my music and supports my career and my ideas.” During this ceremony, the music legend rocked a monochromatic black ensemble that featured black pants, a button-up shirt, a trench coat, and a unique bunny ear beanie. Bad Bunny completed his look with orange sunglasses, combat boots, and he even carried a bright-yellow sunflower.