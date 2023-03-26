Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Out For Late Dinner Amid Romance Rumors: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared uninterested in putting an end to the romance speculation surrounding them during an outing on Saturday night. The model, 27, and the Puerto Rican rapper, 28, were spotted together leaving the new celeb-studded club Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Kendall rocked a black mini dress and knee-high boots, as she and Bad Bunny jumped into the back of a limo around 2am.

It was only last week that Bad Bunny threw a tankful of fuel on the rumors when he released his song called “Coco Chanel”. Fans were instantly obsessing over two references in the ditty, insisting that Bad Bunny was talking about both Kendall and her NBA star ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker.

“The sun in Puerto Rico heats up more than the one in Phoenix,” Bad Bunny sings in Spanish on the slow-tempo ditty. With the comparison of his homeland to the city where Devin plays professional basketball for the Phoenix Suns, it was pretty obvious that stans would take it as a diss.

The second line of lyrics that had eyebrows raised included a reference to “dangerous women” whose astrological signs are Scorpio. Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio.

The cryptic bop’s debut comes after the pair were spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party and jumped into the same car. And that Tinseltown excursion followed a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, where Bad Bunny and Kendall were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. The rumored couple really gave fans a charge when they engaged in some PDA at the end of the evening!

Although neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with Devin in Oct. 2022. Around that time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kendall may be keeping the friendship window open with her ex beau.

“Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now.”