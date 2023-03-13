Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Leave Oscar Party Together Fueling Continued Dating Rumors: Photos

The winners of the 95th Academy Awards were kept under lock and key until it came time to announce them. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny‘s alleged romance might be the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. Amid the ongoing swirl of relationship rumors, Kendall, 27, and Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29) were spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party on Sunday (Mar. 12). In photos published by TMZ, Kendall and Bunny got into the same waiting town car at the end of the night.

Kendall, experienced from growing up in the spotlight, did her best to cover her fast from the flashing paparazzi. Bunny was more casual about getting into the vehicle, allowing onlookers to take in his all-black outfit for the party. Yet, as TMZ reports, the two “managed to dodge photogs trying to get them in the same frame,” which will help them keep their rumored relationship on the down low.

While Bad Bunny and the Kardashians star eschewed the spotlight at the end of that after-party, Kendall was all for it when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Kendall sported a shimmery scaled gown that brought a new definition to the term “goldfish.” She put her hair in an updo and flashed a bright smile while showing her dress’s plunging back design.

Days before the Oscars, Kendall and Benito added more fuel to the relationship rumors by having dinner together. The couple were caught hitting up the Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood on Mar. 7. The couple engaged in some PDA at the end of the event, with Kendall hugging and seemingly kissing the reggaeton superstar before she left in a waiting SUV. Prior to this outing, they were spotted leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18.

Kendall was last connected to NBA star Devin Booker. The couple had a two-year, on-again/off-again relationship that reached its end in November 2022. Devin was the last in a string of basketball boyfriends for the model. She dated Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and Jordan Clarkson. Booker, in the midst of this Bad Bunny romance talk, unfollowed Kendall on Instagram, leading some to think that this rumored relationship is not-so-rumored, after all.