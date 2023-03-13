Kendall Jenner Stuns In Gold Gown At Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023: Photo

Kendall Jenner slayed the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 12. The 27-year-old supermodel rocked an incredible gold scaled look as she worked the red carpet at the iconic event. The gown featured a plunging back design, and Kendall paired the look with chic strappy sandals and a huge smile. She wore her famous brunette locks in a lovely updo and, as usual, her natural yet glam makeup look was on point.
Kendall has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately and just recently she wore a black Alaïa Asymmetric wool-blend jumpsuit that was skintight and had one three-quarter sleeve while the other was sleeveless. The skintight jumpsuit was made from 71% wool, 19% viscose, 9% polyester, and 1% polyamide. One leg was covered in a tight pant with a wide-leg ruffled hem while her other leg was left completely bare.
Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kendall was at Milan Fashion Week when she wore a stunning brown and white satin Prada midi dress. The short-sleeve dress featured a plunging, hip-high slit on the side of her skirt that revealed her long leg, and she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe brown The Row Kitten Pumps and a white leather The Row 90S Bag.
When Kendall isn’t dressed up, she is usually dressed down in lingerie or a bikini and she recently posted photos and videos of herself getting prepared for bed while wearing a sexy black lingerie set. Kendall posted the slideshow with the caption, “Gnight,” and in one video, Kendall wore a black underwire balconette bra that revealed some cleavage and put her insanely toned abs and tiny waist on display.
She styled the bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted black panties. In another video, she went completely topless while covering up her chest with just her arm as she gave the camera some sultry faces.