Beyonce Reveals Sheer Sequined Dress & Feathered Mini From Oscars After-Party: Photos

Beyoncé was a vision at her Gold Oscars after-party on March 12, as the singer was seen wearing a sequined, gold, long-sleeved dress for the occasion. Bey took to Instagram on March 17 to finally share photos of her look, which you can see here. The ensemble, which is sheer underneath the bejeweled detailing, is accessorized with a chunky gold corset around the midsection, and Beyonce wore her hair long and straight. She also rocked sunglasses while posing for the photos that she shared on her page.

There also appeared to be a second look of the night, where Beyonce changed into Retrofête’s Sirena Feather Sequin mini dress. In the same set of photos, she showed off shots of herself wearing the dress while posing alongside JAY-Z, who was in a white tux jacket and bow tie. For her second ensemble, the singer pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

This appearance comes one year after Beyoncé opened the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, with a performance of “Be Alive,” her King Richard track that brought on the star’s first Oscar nomination. Beyonce’s performance was actually pre-taped a week before the show, and the singer staged the live performance at the public Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California.

Even so, Beyonce attended the ceremony, but she only showed up in time for the Best Original Song winner announcement (sadly, she didn’t win). She even skipped the red carpet. But for this year’s show, Beyonce skipped the ceremony and red carpet altogether, and just showed up for an after-party, which she hosted. The likes of Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio and more were in attendance at the post-show event. Many stars hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar party first, then made their way to Beyonce and JAY-Z’s bash to end the night.