Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Head To Met Gala After-Party Together After Walking Carpet Separately

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny couldn't stay apart after the Met Gala. The rumored couple arrived at an after-party together, and Kendall wore one of her raciest looks yet.

May 2, 2023 8:21AM EDT
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York. Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner make a stunning duo as they continue spreading the Met Gala vibes at a private after party in New York. Pictured: Kylie Jenner
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel those romance rumors. The pair walked the 2023 Met Gala carpet separately, but they met up for an after-party once the gala was over. Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted heading into Zero Bond together for some after Met fun.

Bad Bunny follows Kendall Jenner into a Met Gala after-party. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Kendall’s Met Gala after-party look was daring, to say the least. She rocked a sheer sequined bodysuit with a black crop top that had silver straps. She also wore a part of black thong underwear over the top. The supermodel paired this sexy look with a pair of strappy black heels and kept her hair up in a high ponytail. On the Met Gala carpet, Kendall sizzled in a sequined black bodysuit with long sleeves.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny kept things casual in a brown jacket, brown pants, and a white shirt. He went for quite the change after rocking an all-white suit on the Met Gala carpet.

Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper have been ramping up romance speculation since February. Things are reportedly “getting more serious” between Kendall and Bad Bunny, according to PEOPLE“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.” Despite a “slow start,” their dynamic is “more of a relationship now.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arriving at a Met Gala after-party together. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The pair has been on a number of dates together, including a sushi date with Kylie Jenner and a horseback riding date. In March 2023, Kendall and the rapper were reportedly “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” at dinner, according to Us Weekly.

Days before the Met Gala, Kendall and Bad Bunny both arrived in New York City. They immediately started spending time together and met up for a dinner date at Carbone, although they arrived separately. Things are clearly heating up between these two!

