Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Head To Met Gala After-Party Together After Walking Carpet Separately

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel those romance rumors. The pair walked the 2023 Met Gala carpet separately, but they met up for an after-party once the gala was over. Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted heading into Zero Bond together for some after Met fun.

Kendall’s Met Gala after-party look was daring, to say the least. She rocked a sheer sequined bodysuit with a black crop top that had silver straps. She also wore a part of black thong underwear over the top. The supermodel paired this sexy look with a pair of strappy black heels and kept her hair up in a high ponytail. On the Met Gala carpet, Kendall sizzled in a sequined black bodysuit with long sleeves.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny kept things casual in a brown jacket, brown pants, and a white shirt. He went for quite the change after rocking an all-white suit on the Met Gala carpet.

Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper have been ramping up romance speculation since February. Things are reportedly “getting more serious” between Kendall and Bad Bunny, according to PEOPLE. “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.” Despite a “slow start,” their dynamic is “more of a relationship now.”

The pair has been on a number of dates together, including a sushi date with Kylie Jenner and a horseback riding date. In March 2023, Kendall and the rapper were reportedly “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” at dinner, according to Us Weekly.

Days before the Met Gala, Kendall and Bad Bunny both arrived in New York City. They immediately started spending time together and met up for a dinner date at Carbone, although they arrived separately. Things are clearly heating up between these two!