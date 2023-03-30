Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted ‘Openly Kissing’ During LA Dinner Date: Report

Things seem to be heating up between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. As romance rumors continue to swirl, a well-placed source reportedly says they were seen “openly” making out while hanging out at dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 29. According to Us Weekly, the eyewitness saw the duo “openly kissing” at West Hollywood’s Sushi Fumi and that they were “being very affectionate” over dinner. The 27-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old rapper were first linked back in February, when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills. Earlier in March, they attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lavish Oscars after-party — and conspicuously left in the same car, per photos published by TMZ at the time.

According to other sources, they “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” an insider told PEOPLE in February. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun.”

And the reality TV star reportedly likes Bad Bunny because he brings something “different” to the table. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past,” they added. “He is very charming.”

The reported new relationship comes after Kendall severed romantic ties with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker following two years of dating. It appeared that they had broken up and reunited, but it had ended for good by November of 2022. Since then, as rumors surrounding Kendall and Bad Bunny intensify, she’s remained silent on the matter.

And we don’t expect that to change anytime soon — in the past, she’s explained why she attempts to keep her relationships private. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she told Vogue Australia in 2019. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”