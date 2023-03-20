Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner’s Ex Devin Booker On New Song Amid Romance Rumors

Bad Bunny and his new song just poured a tankful of fuel on the romance speculation with Kendall Jenner! The Puerto Rican rapper, 28, released a collaboration with Eladio Carrion called “Coco Chanel” on Friday, March 17 and fans are already obsessing over two references, insisting that Bad Bunny is talking about both the supermodel, 27, and her NBA star ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker.

“The sun in Puerto Rico heats up more than the one in Phoenix,” Bad Bunny sings in Spanish on the slow-tempo ditty. With the comparison of his homeland to the city where Devin plays professional basketball for the Phoenix Suns, it was pretty obvious that stans would take it as a diss from the singer to the athlete.

The second line of lyrics that had eyebrows raised included a reference to “dangerous women” whose astrological signs are Scorpio. Kendall, of course, is a Scorpio.

The cryptic bop’s debut comes after Bad Bunny and Kendall fueled the dating rumors on their own after they left an Oscar party together last week. The pair were spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party on Sunday and in photos seen here via TMZ, they jumped into the same car at the end of the night.

The Tinseltown excursion followed a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, where Bad Bunny and Kendall were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. The rumored couple really gave fans a charge when they engaged in some PDA at the end of the evening!

Although neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with Devin in Oct. 2022. Around that time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kendall may be keeping the friendship window open with her ex beau.

“Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now.”