Kendall Jenner Slays In Cheeky Black Sequin Bodysuit With Sky-High Boots At 2023 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Met Gala in NYC on May 1. The 27-year-old looked incredible when she wore a skintight black sequin Marc Jacobs bodysuit with no pants, putting her long, toned legs on full display.

Kendall’s sexy bodysuit featured extremely long sleeves that trailed far behind her and the bodysuit featured super cheeky bottoms that showed off her behind. Kendall’s long legs were the center of attention in this outfit and she accentuated them even more with a pair of sky-high black bedazzled platform boots while topping her look off with dazzling Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry.

Kendall has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event on April 29, when she wore a royal blue, skintight Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2022 Look 30 dress. The high-neck sheer dress was completely see-through, revealing her bare chest and nude underwear. The bottom half of the dress featured a layered feather skirt and she accessorized with a matching Chanel Blue Python Leather Medium Classic Double Flap Bag.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the supermodel was her completely sheer black Paloma Wool Dominica Top with no bra underneath, revealing her bare chest. She styled the crop top with a low-rise Blumarine Fall 2023 Look 5 mini skirt that was lined with fur and had brown leather belts across the front. She topped her look off with strappy knee-high boots and a Gucci by Tom Ford Python Abstract Panel Chain Flap Bag.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Kendall slayed in a new FWRD campaign when she wore a tiny red, off-the-shoulder Zeynep Arcay Knit Crop Top that was more of a bralette than a top and styled it with a pair of skintight, high-waisted red Dolce & Gabbana Criss Cross Leggings.