Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Brown Top & Tiny Mini Skirt On Date With Reported BF Bad Bunny

The gorgeous model flashed a big smile as she walked outside a restaurant in New York City and was photographed separately from the rapper.

April 30, 2023 11:04AM EDT
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked incredible during her latest date with Bad Bunny, 29. The model rocked a sheer brown sleeveless crop top, a matching short skirt with buckles in the middle and a white fuzzy trim on the top and bottom, and matching knee-high boots, as she joined the rapper for dinner Carbone restaurant in New York City, NY on Saturday. He wore  a black and yellow jacket over a black top, black pants, and black shoes.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall during her latest date with Bad Bunny. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Kendall also had her long hair down and rocked makeup that brought out her pretty features. Bad Bunny added sunglasses and jewelry to his look. They were photographed both separately and together as they walked outside from the restaurant exit after their date.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny during the date. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Kendall and Bad Bunny’s latest NYC outing comes after the potential lovebirds have been spotted out and about numerous times over the past few weeks. They stepped out to see the Tyler, the Creator concert in Los Angeles, CA on Apr. 26 and a week before that, they were seen at Coachella Music Festival. Bad Bunny performed at the event and Kendall was seen watching his show before they also got cozy when he wasn’t on stage.

After first sparking romance rumors back in Feb., a source told PEOPLE that Kendall really likes Bad Bunny and feels he’s “different” from her previous boyfriends. “She likes him and is having fun,” the insider said. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Before Kendall was seen with Bad Bunny, she made headlines for her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. The two dated on and off from 2020 until Nov. 2022 and were pretty private about their romance, despite being seen at various events and outings together. At one point, the reality star took to her Instagram to share photos with the hunk and confirm their commitment to each other.

