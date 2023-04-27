Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Enjoy Sexy Date Night At Tyler, The Creator’s Concert: Photos

Bad Bunny and his supermodel girlfriend Kendall Jenner had a blast while hitting the Tyler, the Creator concert!

April 27, 2023 5:45PM EDT
Living it up! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny looked like they were having the best time as they stepped out for the Tyler, The Creator concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 26. In fun date night photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, Kendall, 27, laughed as she sat in singer’s white luxury Bugatti Chiron sports car, rocking a black baseball cap, white hoodie with the hood pulled up, and black pants. The international pop star, 29, matched her low-key vibe with a white graphic printed tee and black pants with white sneakers. He leveled up the look with a pair of stylish shades, despite the evening hours. In other pics, they appeared to be chatting and enjoying each other’s company as they left the show at L.A.’s El Rey Theatre.

Kendall and her beau first sparked romance rumors back in February, when the duo were seen enjoying a dinner date in Beverly Hills. “She likes him and is having fun,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

In March, they turned up the heat. A source shared with Us Weekly that they were observed “openly kissing” on Wednesday, March 29, at hotspot eatery Sushi Fumi in West Hollywood. They added that the couple were “being very affectionate” during their dinner date.

A high-profile appearance at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party did little to squash rumors that they were an item — and according to photos published by TMZ, they left the shindig in the same vehicle. In April, they cozied up for a sweet afternoon horseback riding outing, proving that they can enjoy virtually any activity together, day or night.

The Kardashians star previously dated Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and she proved to be an exceptionally devoted partner. When asked by Jimmy Kimmel during an April 2022 interview if she watched all his NBA games, she confirmed that she did. “Of course [I do],” she said. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am.”

