Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing To Bad Bunny’s Set At Coachella Amid Romance Rumors: Watch

Kendall Jenner was spotted at Coachella during her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny’s, set on Friday night. In a Twitter clip posted the next morning, the supermodel, 27, can be seen walking with her arm around a friend as they made their way closer to the stage where the Puerto Rican pop star was slaying at the famed festival. Rocking a black leather jacket, daisy dukes and cowboy boots, Kendall was all smiles as she poured more fuel on the speculation she and Bad Bunny are the hot new couple.

Kendall Jenner during the show of Bad Bunny at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/gaLrLEj0g0 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

Speaking of hot, Bad Bunny revealed what Kendall could be dealing with as his girlfriend, as he shared some thirst trap snaps the day before! The “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker, 29, restarted his Instagram by posting an eye-popping photo album, where he flexed his biceps and posed in a very tight pair of jeans. The sassy carousal ended with a video clip of what appeared to be Bad Bunny driving to Indio Valley in California for the event!

Kendall and Bad Bunny clearly do not seem too concerned about squashing the romance gossip. To kick off April, the pair went horseback riding. A week before, they were spotted enjoying a dinner date and before that, a night out clubbing! Even his song “Coco Chanel” had fans obsessing over references believed to be about the model.

Kendall last night with friends at Coachella during Bad Bunny’s set ✨ pic.twitter.com/k52kd6KZnh — kendall – style & outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) April 15, 2023

The cryptic bop’s release came after the pair were spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party and jumped into the same car. And that Tinseltown excursion followed a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, where Bad Bunny and Kendall were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. The rumored couple really gave fans a charge when they engaged in some PDA at the end of the evening!

Although neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with NBA star Devin Booker in Oct. 2022. Bad Bunny was last dating his girlfriend of five years, Gabriela Berlingeri, but their status is unknown at this time.