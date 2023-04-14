Bad Bunny Returns To Instagram With Thirst Trap Selfies Ahead of Coachella Show: Photos

Bad Bunny looked like he was living his best life when he returned to social media with some eye-popping pics on Thursday, April 13. The international singing sensation, 29, decided to restart his Instagram by sharing an incredible thirst trap album, where he flexed his biceps and posed in a very tight pair of jeans (below). With his headlining performance at Coachella on the horizon, and romance rumors with Kendall Jenner swirling, Bad Bunny captioned the snaps in Spanish, “I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella…”

The “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker rocked a form-fitting white tank top, jeans, a single chain necklace and snakeskin boots in the mirror selfies. After he gave a close-up of his middle finger in one shot, Bad Bunny shared another where he stood behind a stack of Gucci luggage. In yet another, he flashed the peace sign. The carousal ended with a video clip of what appeared to be Bad Bunny driving to Coachella!

The road trip would make sense, as Bad Bunny (real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is set to take over the famed music festival as the Friday night headliner. The performer will have had the audience warmed up by such incredible acts as the Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T and more.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Kendall clearly do not seem too concerned about squashing the romance speculation. To kick off April, the pair went horseback riding. A week before, they were spotted enjoying a dinner date and before that, a night out clubbing! Even his song “Coco Chanel” had fans obsessing over references believed to be about the model.

The cryptic bop’s debut comes after the pair were spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after-party and jumped into the same car. And that Tinseltown excursion followed a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood, where Bad Bunny and Kendall were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. The rumored couple really gave fans a charge when they engaged in some PDA at the end of the evening!

Although neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with NBA star Devin Booker in Oct. 2022. Bad Bunny was last dating his girlfriend of five years, Gabriela Berlingeri, but their status is unknown at this time.