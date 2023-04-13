Coachella Set Times: When Are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, & Frank Ocean Set To Go On

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival occurs on Apr. 14-16 and Apr. 21-23.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean are this year’s headliners.

blink-182 was added to the lineup.

The festival released the set times for the first weekend.

Coachella is almost here – can you feel it? The excitement for the weekend, kicking off of the festival season in the U.S., is electric, and the 2023 edition will be wild. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean are headlining the weekends full of major music talent from the past, present, and future. But, one thing everyone going or watching from home will ask: what time is everyone going to play?

Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

Thankfully, Coachella dropped the set times for the upcoming Apr. 14 weekend and some late editions to the 2023 lineup. Black Jade, a performer by the name Mary Jane and – oh yeah, blink-182 were added to the Friday lineup. Wave Groove, Talon, and Buster Jarvis were some of the names added to Saturday. DJ Lil Buddha, Loboman, and Jaqck Glam were also among the additional acts scheduled for Sunday, providing that you get more music for your buck whenever you make the trek out to Indio.

As Pitchfork listed – along with the transcribed timelines below, s/o to Jazz Monroe and Evan Minsker for doing the good work – there are a few dire choices here. Burna Boy, Yves Tumor, and blink-182 are playing simultaneously, while “Overmono, Pusha T, Muna, and Magdalena Bay all kick off within half an hour of one another.” Jai Paul, who is now playing Saturday, will perform at the same time as boygenius. “Rosalía and Yaeji both begin at 7 p.m., while Remi Wolf, Sofi Tukker, and the Breeders all start between 6:25 and 6:40,” notes Pitchfork. Decisions, decisions.

It might be easier for those who stay home since YouTube will be all over Coachella. The streaming service will have six channels for the many stages, allowing viewers to flick back and forth (or set up multiple streams on all their devices, if they’re so clever.) So, get ready for a wild viewing weekend if you’re there in person or relaxing at home.

Check out the lineup below. All times (PM) are listed in Pacific Standard Time.

Friday, April 14

Bad Bunny (11:25, Coachella)

(11:25, Coachella) Maceo Plex (11:15, Yuma)

(11:15, Yuma) Metro Boomin (10:35, Sahara)

(10:35, Sahara) FKJ (10:35, Mojave)

(10:35, Mojave) Ashnikko (10:35, Gobi)

(10:35, Gobi) The Chemical Brothers (9:50, Outdoor)

(9:50, Outdoor) Testpilot (9:45, Yuma)

(9:45, Yuma) Uncle Waffles (9:30, Sonora)

(9:30, Sonora) Whyte Fang (9:25, Gobi)

(9:25, Gobi) Two Friends (9:20, Sahara)

(9:20, Sahara) Angèle (9:10, Mojave)

(9:10, Mojave) Gorillaz (8:35, Coachella)

(8:35, Coachella) The Garden (8:15, Gobi)

(8:15, Gobi) Mochakk (8:15, Yuma)

(8:15, Yuma) Jamie Jones (8:05, Sahara)

(8:05, Sahara) Sasha Alex Sloan (7:40, Sonora)

(7:40, Sonora) Blondie (7:35, Mojave)

(7:35, Mojave) Kaytranada (7:30, Outdoor)

(7:30, Outdoor) Burna Boy (7:05, Coachella)

(7:05, Coachella) Yves Tumor (7:05, Gobi)

(7:05, Gobi) Blink-182 (6:45, Sahara)

(6:45, Sahara) Idris Elba (6:45, Yuma)

(6:45, Yuma) S G Lewis (6:10, Outdoor)

(6:10, Outdoor) Wet Leg (6:00, Mojave)

(6:00, Mojave) TV Girl (5:55, Sonora)

(5:55, Sonora) Tobe Nwigwe (5:45, Gobi)

(5:45, Gobi) Becky G (5:45, Coachella)

(5:45, Coachella) Nora En Pure (5:30, Yuma)

(5:30, Yuma) Vintage Culture (5:20, Sahara)

(5:20, Sahara) Yungblud (4:55, Outdoor)

(4:55, Outdoor) Muna (4:50, Mojave)

(4:50, Mojave) Magdalena Bay (4:50, Sonora)

(4:50, Sonora) Pusha T (4:30, Coachella)

(4:30, Coachella) Overmono (4:25, Gobi)

(4:25, Gobi) Malaa (4:15, Sahara)

(4:15, Sahara) Dennis Cruz + Paw$a (4:15, Yuma)

(4:15, Yuma) Benee (3:45, Mojave)

(3:45, Mojave) Saba (3:45, Outdoor)

(3:45, Outdoor) DannyLux (3:40, Sonora)

(3:40, Sonora) Doechii (3:30, Coachella)

(3:30, Coachella) Gabriels (3:20, Gobi)

(3:20, Gobi) Dombresky (3:10, Sahara)

(3:10, Sahara) Oliver Koletzki ( 3:00, Yuma)

3:00, Yuma) Soul Glo (2:55, Sonora)

(2:55, Sonora) Record Safari (2:50, Coachella)

(2:50, Coachella) Domi & JD Beck (2:40, Mojave)

(2:40, Mojave) The Comet Is Coming (2:30, Outdoor)

(2:30, Outdoor) ¿Téo? (2:20, Gobi)

(2:20, Gobi) Lava La Rue (2:00, Sonora)

(2:00, Sonora) Kyle Watson (2:00, Yuma)

(2:00, Yuma) Mary Jane (1:45, Sahara)

(1:45, Sahara) Lewis OfMan (1:40, Mojave)

(1:40, Mojave) Jupiter & Okwess (1:20, Gobi)

(1:20, Gobi) The Murder Capital (1:10, Sonora)

(1:10, Sonora) Chris Stussy (1:00, Yuma)

(1:00, Yuma) Juicewon (1:00, Outdoor)

(1:00, Outdoor) Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers (12:45, Gobi)

(12:45, Gobi) Black Jade (12:30, Mojave)

(12:30, Mojave) Juliet Mendoza (12:00, Yuma)

(12:00, Yuma) Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

Saturday, April 15

BLACKPINK (9:00, Coachella)

(9:00, Coachella) Donavan’s Yard (11:55, Gobi)

(11:55, Gobi) $uicideboy$ (11:45, Sahara)

(11:45, Sahara) Calvin Harris (11:35, Coachella)

(11:35, Coachella) Keinemusik (11:00, Yuma)

(11:00, Yuma) Chromeo (10:40, Gobi)

(10:40, Gobi) Labrinth (10:35, Mojave)

(10:35, Mojave) The Kid Laroi (10:20, Sahara)

(10:20, Sahara) Eric Prydz Presents Holo (10:20, Outdoor)

(10:20, Outdoor) Nia Archives (10:00, Sonora)

(10:00, Sonora) Monolink (9:30, Gobi)

(9:30, Gobi) Hot Since 82 (9:30, Yuma)

(9:30, Yuma) Underworld (9:05, Mojave)

(9:05, Mojave) Bakar (9:00m Sonora)

(9:00m Sonora) Eladio Carrión (8:20, Gobi)

(8:20, Gobi) boygenius (8:10, Outdoor)

(8:10, Outdoor) Tale of Us (8:05, Sahara)

(8:05, Sahara) WhoMadeWho (8:00, Yuma)

(8:00, Yuma) Sunset Rollercoaster (7:55, Sonora)

(7:55, Sonora) Jai Paul (7:40, Mojave)

(7:40, Mojave) Rosalía (7:00, Coachella)

(7:00, Coachella) Yaeji (7:00, Gobi)

(7:00, Gobi) Diljit Dosanjh (6:50, Sahara)

(6:50, Sahara) Jan Blomqvist (6:45, Yuma)

(6:45, Yuma) The Breeders (6:40, Sonora)

(6:40, Sonora) Sofi Tukker (6:35, Outdoor)

(6:35, Outdoor) Remi Wolf (6:25, Mojave)

(6:25, Mojave) Shenseea (5:55, Gobi)

(5:55, Gobi) Charli XCX ( 5:35, Coachella)

5:35, Coachella) The Linda Lindas (5:35, Sonora)

(5:35, Sonora) Elderbrook (5:30, Sahara)

(5:30, Sahara) DJ Tennis + Carlita (5:30, Yuma)

(5:30, Yuma) Mura Masa (5:20, Mojave)

(5:20, Mojave) Hiatus Kaiyote (5:20, Outdoor)

(5:20, Outdoor) Dinner Party (4:40, Gobi)

(4:40, Gobi) Ethel Cain (4:30, Sonora)

(4:30, Sonora) 070 Shake (4:20, Coachella)

(4:20, Coachella) Kenny Beats (4:20, Sahara)

(4:20, Sahara) Yung Lean (4:15, Mojave)

(4:15, Mojave) Mathame (4:15, Yuma)

(4:15, Yuma) Earthgang (4:10, Outdoor)

(4:10, Outdoor) UMI (3:35, Gobi)

(3:35, Gobi) Destroy Boys (3:35, Sonora)

(3:35, Sonora) Flo Milli (3:20, Sahara)

(3:20, Sahara) Snail Mail (3:10, Mojave)

(3:10, Mojave) Marc Rebillet (3:00, Coachella)

(3:00, Coachella) Rebelution (3:00, Outdoor)

(3:00, Outdoor) Colyn (3:00, Yuma)

(3:00, Yuma) Bratty (2:40, Sonora)

(2:40, Sonora) Elyanna (2:30, Gobi)

(2:30, Gobi) Brn Luxxry (2:20, Coachella)

(2:20, Coachella) AG Club (2:10, Mojave)

(2:10, Mojave) Chloé Caillet (2:00, Yuma)

(2:00, Yuma) Venessa Michaels (1:50, Sahara)

(1:50, Sahara) Scowl (1:45, Sonora)

(1:45, Sonora) Yimbo (1:40, Outdoor)

(1:40, Outdoor) dxsko (1:10, Gobi)

(1:10, Gobi) Francis Mercier (1:00, Yuma)

(1:00, Yuma) Horsegirl (1:00, Sonora)

(1:00, Sonora) Wave Groove (12:50, Mojave)

(12:50, Mojave) Talon (12:00, Yuma)

(12:00, Yuma) Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)

Sunday, April 16