Coachella Weekends: Which Stars Are Playing When At Music’s Biggest Festival

Coachella is almost here! The three-day/two weekend festival takes place from April 14-16 and 21-23, making Indio, California, the center of the music world. The 2023 lineup lives up to that moniker, with international headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean bringing diverse sounds and spirits to the stage. The lineup itself includes artists from all over the globe, leading some to wonder if this might be the best Coachella yet. Either way, expect the festival to be a destination for some of the biggest celebrities, influencers, and music fans out there. (It’s also become quite a fashion event, with “Coachella” being a genre all to itself.)

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

The 2023 lineup has some familiar faces and some newcomers (and Calvin Harris, who will be DJing all weekend). But, there’s bound to be one or two people going “Who?” when they look at the artists scheduled to play. So, HollywoodLife has put together a rundown of the Coachella weekends, including a brief description of the artists playing. Set time for these weekends will be released closer to the date, so before you know when they’re playing, find out which stars will make your weekend one to remember.

FRIDAY APRIL 14 & 21

Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton superstar is arguably the biggest music star in the world right now. In between plotting his revenge on WWE’s Judgement Day, Bad Bunny will headline Fridays.

Gorillaz: Fresh off of releasing their new album, Gorillaz will play on Fridays. The cartoon band will get entirely animated, and you never know which guests might show up to play.

Burna Boy: The Nigerian superstar dropped Love, Damini, in 2022. He will bring the Afrobeats vibe to Fridays.

The Chemical Brothers: The legendary British electronic music duo plays Fridays. They’re expected to release a new album this year, having dropped “No Reason” in March (it’s really good!)

Blondie: The iconic punk band from New York City will play Coachella. It’s one of two dates that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to play this year.

Becky G: Singer and actress (and a new honorary member of the LWO) Becky G brings the party to Coachella on Fridays.

Metro Boomin: Producer/DJ and Super Bowl commercial star Metro Boomin is also scheduled for Friday.

FKJ: French multi-instrumental FKJ, known for his nu-jazz, electronic music, and general vibe. Catch it Friday.

Pusha T: Rap superstar (and fast food jingle maestro) Pusha T will rock the stage on Fridays.

Tobe Nwigwe: The Texas native will bring his brand of hip-hop to Coachella. The Grammy-nominated Tobe will play Fridays.

Wet Leg: Riding high on the 2022 release of their self-titled debut album, Wet Leg, will play Fridays at Coachella. Bring your chaise lounge.

SG Lewis: English singer-songwriter SG Lewis plays on Fridays. He released the AudioLust & HigherLove album in January.

Yves Tumor: Experimental artist Yves Tumor will play Fridays. They just released their fifth studio album, Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).

The Garden: The experimental rock duo The Garden (Wyatt Shears and Fletcher Shears) plays Friday.

TESTPILOT: It’s mask off for deadmau5. TESTPILOT, the alias of the masked DJ maestro, will play Coachella on Fridays.

Angele: Belgian pop and electrop bop singer Angele will play Coachella on Fridays.

MUNA: The self-described “greatest band in the world” plays Friday. Find out of MUNA lives up to that claim (spoiler alert: they do.)

Maceo Plex: Cuban-American DJ Maceo Plex hits the booth on Fridays.

Two Friends: The American DJ/production duo Two Friends want to be your friend. The duo – Eli Sones and Matthew Halper – will play Fridays.

YUNGBLUD: English rocker YUNGBLUD plays on Fridays. He released his third studio album, Yungblud, in 2022.

Jamie Jones: Jamie Jones, the Welsh DJ and producer, will play Fridays.

Ashnikko: Popstar of the future Ashnikko will bring her electropop post-industrial explosions to Coachella on Fridays.

Malaa: The masked French DJ Malaa will play Coachella. Hopefully, he won’t be too hot in that ski mask.

TV Girl: Indie pop band TV Girl will take the trip from Los Angeles down …to Coachella. After they avoid the traffic, they’ll play Fridays.

Whyte Fang: Whyte Fang, the stage name of EDM DJ/singer-songwriter Alexandra Sholler, is scheduled to play Fridays.

Doechii: Rapper/singer Doechii dropped her She/Her/Black Bitch EP in August and will rock the stage when she plays Coachella on Fridays.

BENEE: The award-winning alt-pop singer-songwriter from New Zealand brings her sound to Coachella.

Idris Elba: Yes, Idris Elba is going to play Coachella. He’s doing a DJ set. You know you want to see it.

Magdalena Bay: Fresh off teaming with Lil Yachty for his psychedelic album, dreamy synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay plays Fridays this year.

Vintage Culture: Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture joins the party on Friday.

Domi & JD Beck: Domi & JD Beck are a pair of French instrumentalists who are tight with Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Mac DeMarco, and Herbie Hancock. That’s a seal of approval that no one can deny.

Drombresky: A French dance music DJ, Drombresky will get Coachella moving.

DannyLux: A Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist “whose music infuses traditional Mexican folk with classic rock,” reports SoundOfLife.

Nora En Pure: Swiss DJ Nora En Pure is booked to bring her sounds on Fridays.

Overmono: Electronic duo Overmono come from Wales to Southern California. Expect them to play on Fridays.

Uncle Waffles: International DJ Uncle Waffles arrives on Fridays this year. The South African force of nature dropped her second EP, Asylum, in March.

¿Téo?: The Colombian-American Latin contemporary pop singer-songwriter, rapper, and actor known as ¿Téo? will play Fridays.

Mochaak: The musician who blends hip-hop, electronic music, and skate culture into his DJ sets.

Gabriels: A three-piece band playing gospel, jazz, and doo-wop. Classy.

The Murder Capital: Ireland is becoming the post-punk capital of the world. One example: the Irish rockers The Murder Capital, fresh off of releasing Gigi’s Recovery, will play Fridays.

Chris Stussy: A world-renowned house DJ.

Jupiter & Okwess: Hailing from D.R. Congo, Jupiter & Okwess defy classification as they infuse folk, rock, rap, and other genres into one energetic experience.

Lewis OfMan: The artist named Lewis OfMan makes “a brand of synth-pop that’s upbeat, fun and complex without being overthought or inaccessible,” per PAPER.

Juliet Mendoza: Juliet Mendoza is a self-described “Afro-Latina Artist ( Salvadoreña, Nicaraguense, Mexicana) LA native, dancer, DJ, and a true heart of the underground House music and dance culture.”

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers: In 2022, Bird singers and dancers from local tribes, including the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians performed at Coachella, per the Desert Sun.

SATURDAY APRIL 15 & 22

BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK makes history by being the first K-pop group to headline Coachella. They play Saturdays.

Rosalia: A critically acclaimed label-defying pop star who could very well be headlining next year.

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO: “HOLO…is widely regarded as one of the most—if not the most—visually stunning and forward-thinking touring shows,” per EDM.com.

boygenius: Indie rock supergroup, who just released their critically-acclaimed debut album, The Record.

$uicideboy$: An American hip-hop duo, known for their hard-hitting beats and heavy subject matter.

The Kid LAROI: Best known for “Stay,” the Australian rapper and singer will take the stage on Saturday.

Charli XCX: One of the biggest music stars in the world, Charli will bring some joy and freedom to Coachella.

Labrinth: British singer who dabbles in hip hop, soul, R&B, grime, and electro. All your cool friends are excited about his new album.

Underworld: Legendary electronic music group formed in the late 1980s.

Dijit Dosanjh: A multi-hyphenate from India who will put on a show you won’t forget.

Elado Carrion: Latin trap/reggaeton superstar.

SOFI TUKKER: Electo-influenced pop duo. Very fun.

Remi Wolf: Cutting-edge pop star with wild energy and captivating aesthetics.

Chromeo: Celebrated electro-funk duo. Should be on everyone’s summer playlists.

Tale of Us: Intense DJ duo that will make you feel things you didn’t expect.

Yung Lean: Swedish rapper and songwriter, a significant influence in the early SoundCloud rap era.

Mura Masa: British electronic producer and songwriter who has worked with many of your favorite artists.

Yaeji: Korean-American singer, DJ, and producer. She dropped her debut studio album, With a Hammer, on April 7.

070 Shake: Rapper/Singer/DJ dropping their second album this summer.

Marc Rebillet: Pure charisma, and barely dressed. A man with a mic, a sequencer, and your heart in his hands by the end of the show.

Hiatus Kaiyote: Australian jazz/funk band. What more do you need?

Dinner Party: A jazz supergroup featuring Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs: Legendary ska band from Buenos Aires, one that mixes in reggae, funk, salsa, mambo, and more into the sound.

Elderbrook: British electronic musician that will light up your life.

Kenny Beats: Genre-defying producer, songwriter, and DJ.

Flo Milli: You know her. One of the brightest young stars in hip-hop today.

Keinemusik: DJ crew that will get the people moving.

Snail Mail: Indie rock at its finest.

Rebelution: Reggae-influenced vibe commanders.

Hot Since 82: An award-winning British DJ who was born in 1982.

EARTHGANG: A hip-hop duo that will never be denied.

UMI: Neo-soul singer-songwriter, who will be a lovely addition to your Coachella experience.

Shenseea: Dancehall queen who will leave the stage on fire.

The Breeders: Legendary rock/post-punk band from the 1990s.

Monolink: Electronic, ambient, and techno musician from Germany.

Ethel Cain: An American singer-songwriter melding gospel, rock, lo-fi, spiritual, and ambient into a critically-acclaimed experience.

Bakar: British experimental indie rock singer, with a really sharp sense of style.

Donovan’s Yard: Electronic meets reggae meets party.

The Linda Lindas: The dynamic punk rock group plays Coachella. Expect the crowd to sing along to “Racist Sexist Boy.”

Sunset Rollercoaster: Jazz-influenced synth-pop band from Taiwan. We’re all in.

NIA Archives: English record producer, DJ, and songwriter. Drum and bass is alive and well in 2023.

Jan Blomqvist: Celebrated DJ, and one not to miss.

DRAMA: A “dark and passionate musical collaboration between Na’el Shehade and Via Rosa.” Nice

WhoMadeWho: Experimental pop trio from Copenhagen. If that doesn’t pique your interest, not much else one can do.

Destroy Boys: Sacramento’s finest come to Coachella, bringing their brand of punk rock to the stage.

Elyanna: A Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter with a dramatic flair, enchanting voice, and a dreamy alt-pop vibe.

DJ Tennis & Carlita: A DJ duo that will crank the energy up into the red.

AG CLUB: Duo that blends electronica, ambient, hip-hop, R&B, and more.

Mathame: An “Italian melodic techno production duo,” according to LA Weekly. AKA your new favorite.

BRATTY: Sun-kissed dream indie-pop from Mexico.

Horsegirl: Fuzz-fueled rock that has post-punk, indie rock, and more.

Colyn: High-impact DJ who will wake you up if you feel low.

Chloe Caillet: A DJ/producer who will keep the vibes going.

SCOWL: The band fusing hardcore, grunge, and pop is the next big thing. See SCOWL while you can (i.e., Saturdays at Coachella.)

Francis Mercier: House music DJ who works with Afro-melodic beats. Also, a BOSS.

SUNDAY APRIL 16 & 23

Frank Ocean: The long-awaited return for one of hip-hop’s most acclaimed and mysterious artists.

BJORK: How do you describe Bjork? You don’t. She is an experience. Experience her on Sundays at Coachella.

Kali Uchis: American neo soul/R&B superstar.

Porter Robinson: An award-winning American DJ, musician, and record producer.

Fisher + Chris Lake: A DJ duo that will wake you up if you’re feeling low towards the end of the weekend.

A Boogie: Rapper A Boogie with da Hoodie dropped Me Vs. Myself in December 2022.



Dominic Fike: American singer/rapper who rose to prominence in the SoundCloud era.

Jai Paul: An electronic/R&B songwriter, producer, and DJ.

Jackson Wang: Hong Kong rapper, singer, dancer, and former member of the K-pop group Got7. Probably will headline next year.

Latto: The future of hip hop is female, and Latto is one reason why.

The Blaze: An electronic duo specializing in otherworldly visuals and ambient EDM.

Willow: The emo girl you’re all in love with. Meet her at the spot.

GloRilla: You should know her, too. Another one of the rising stars in hip-hop.

Jai Wolf: An electronic music producer and explosive DJ.

Boris Brejcha: A German DJ with a flair for masks.

2manydjs: An electronic band/DJ duo from Belgium

Christine and the Queens: French singer-songwriter who performs with a complete pop band.

Rae Sremmurd: The duo behind “Black Beatles” dropped a new album – Stremm4Life – on April 7. You will want to catch them on Sundays

Weyes Blood: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter whose music blends indie, alternative, psychedelic folk, and soft rock.

Alex G: Indie rock musician who rose to fame on his DIY spirit.

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN: LIVE, a South Korean rapper and singer. IAN, a Korean-Australian singer, and rapper. Together, they former Dream Perfect Regime, a label that has created the DPR crew.

Stick Figure: American reggae and dub. Sweet.

Adam Beyer: DJ and founder of Drumcode Records

Big Wild: Electronic producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist.

MK: An American DJ who will keep the energy levels high.

Cannons: Indie pop band that released Fever Dream in 2022.

Romy: Hailing from The xx, Romy has delivered confessional techno dance music that really touches the heart.

Gordo: Alias of DJ Carnage, who will bring his power and might to the booth.

Fousheé: American singer-songwriter who plays with R&B, soul, and alt-pop.

Noname: Respected rapper and hip-hop powerhouse. Don’t miss Noname.

Sasha & John Digweed: Two DJs who will make it sound like a full electric orchestra is playing.

Sudan Archives: An award-winning, critically acclaimed R&B singer and violinist. Her album topped a lot of the “Best Of” lists last year — rightfully so.

Knocked Loose: One of the bands keeping hardcore punk alive.

Camelphat: English DJ/production duo that will get you dancing

IDK: Your guess is as good as ours (kidding! They’re awesome.)

Sasha Alex Sloan: Indi pop star slowly taking over the world.

Mareux: A guitar-powered alternative/indie artist that flirts with post-punk and goth.

1999.ODDS: Described as “a Los Angeles-based indie-rock band” by the Coachella.RSVP site, there was speculation that this was a Daft Punk side-project.

5. Figure out who 1999.ODDS is — Coachella (@coachella) March 16, 2023

Pi’erre Bourne: Rapper, beat maker, producer – the brain behind some of your favorite hits.

Cassian: An accomplished producer, DJ, and performer.

Joy Crookes: A singer-songwriter from London, playing with neo-soul and alt-R&B.

TSHA: A celebrated electronic music artist who brings her own spin to the turntables.

El Michels Affair: An American “cinematic soul” group.

Paris Texas: Hip-hop duo from…well, you can guess.

LP Giobbi: DJ, producer, keyboardist, and someone you shouldn’t miss.

Momma: The rock band you’re going to want to say, “I saw them before they blew up.”

Ali Sethi: A Pakistani singer, songwriter, and author. Getting literary up in here!

Minus the Light: A dance/electronic project from DJ/producer Omer Mesci.

Los Bitchos: One of the coolest instrumental bands today, playing Cumbia music that blends in psych, surf, and rock. Don’t miss them.

Connexion Divina: “the world’s first Gen-Z female sierreño group.” We’re sold.

Airrica: DJ & dance artist who will get the party starting, keep it going, and bring it to a wild finale if need be.