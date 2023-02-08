Metro Boomin: 5 Things To Know About Super Producer In Super Bowl Budweiser Ad

Metro Boomin is a popular producer who has worked with Drake, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Migos and more

In 2009, at the age of 16, Metro Boomin began his music career in Atlanta

He stars in a Budweiser commercial alongside Kevin Bacon for Super Bowl LVII

Metro Boomin may not be a household name by the time Super Bowl LVII kicks off, but his Budweiser commercial with Kevin Bacon airing during it will certainly help him get more recognition. In the ad, the mega music producer recorded a song in his bedroom as the “Footloose” veteran narrated the clip by reviving one of the beer makers most famous taglines: “This Bud’s for you.” While the big game spot also featured a slew of other characters, Metro Boomin stood out among them, and fans were in a tizzy to know more about the young star. Keep reading to learn all about the hard-working songsmith, below.

How did Metro Boomin get his start?

Born on September 16, 1993 in St. Louis, Metro (birth name Leland Tyler Wayne) began his love affair with music at an early age. By 16, he “caught the ear of Atlanta mavericks Gucci Mane and OJ Da Juiceman, who invited him to studio sessions that required his mom to drive him nine hours,” according to GQ. Metro then moved to Atlanta, had a brief stint at Morehouse College and then dropped out “once it became clear that musical success would not wait for him to finish his degree,” per the outlet.

He has worked with the best in hip hop

“By the age of 23, he had already architected an unbreakable string of smashes for the likes of Drake, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Future, Nicki Minaj, Travi$ Scott, and many more,” Metro’s bio states on his YouTube channel. His has since collaborated with the likes of Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Big Sean and others. However, he said he always keeps the door open for new talent.

“I feel like as a producer, you’ve always got to be open and receptive, looking for what’s new and what’s next and up-and-coming on the ground vs. you being a producer coming on like, ‘Yo, I gotta make a beat for Drake,’” he explained to GQ. “You can still make great songs with them, but as a producer, it’s like, what are you bringing? You’ve got to break artists, you’ve got to bring new artists. That’s a big part of your duty.”

Not only has Metro helped out some of today’s biggest stars, but he’s also produced his own albums. His debut studio album Not All Heroes Wear Capes came out in 2018 and his long awaited second album, Heroes & Villains, followed in 2022.

Metro is scheduled for two huge music festivals in summer 2023

Metro appeared ready to take his act on the road when he signed up for two huge music festivals for the summer of 2023. For the Friday shows of Coachella in Southern California, the St. Louis native will be joining Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blondie, The Chemical Brothers, Becky G and more. Then over in New York, Metro will be sharing the Friday stage with Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Kim Petras and others for the Governor’s Ball.

He refers to his late mom as his ‘real twin’

Metro clearly has huge love for his late mother. The artist took to his Instagram to give her the most incredible shout out on what would have been her birthday in December 2022. “Happy Birthday my Queen, my mentor, my best friend, my biggest supporter, my motivation, my real twin, my hero, the Love of my life, my Mother ❤️.” he wrote alongside an amazing photo album of his mom. “You taught me what unconditional love truly means and I carry that with me to this day and everyday forever after that. I will continue to do everything in your name and shine light throughout this dark world further building the legacy that You started and achieved so much in,” Metro added, before signing off, “I Love You always and forever and can’t wait to see You again.”

Metro described the Budweiser commercial as ‘fire’

Metro took to his Instagram to share the good news of his Budweiser commercial. Not only did he gush about it in the caption, but he posted the entire ad! “My first Super Bowl commercial is 🔥 It shows how people who share the same spirit share the same beer, so I’m passing them on because this Bud’s for the hardworking @therealkengriffeyjr,” he wrote.