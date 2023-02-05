Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, & More Rock Out In Explosive Hip Hop Grammy Performance

Respect the legacy! Some of the biggest names in Hip Hop music EVER came together to pay homage to the music and the community at the 2023 Grammys in a powerful way.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 5, 2023 10:58PM EST
hip hop tribute
View gallery
Viola Davis 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Premiere Ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl' 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Premiere Ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Samara Joy 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Premiere Ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Now that’s how it’s done. While there were many incredible performances at the 2023 Grammys, one of the most powerful moments came with some of the greatest performers of the last 50 years came together to celebrate Hip Hop. The genre’s rich history was on full display right from the start, as LL Cool J came out to introduce the show-stopping featuring so many of his friends.

hip hop tribute
Missy Elliott performed during the hip hop tribute on Feb. 5. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

There was Lil Baby Scarface & Swizz Beatz; pioneers of the genre like Grandmaster Flash, RUN-DMC, and Method Man; some of the greatest women to ever contribute to the hip hop nation, like Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, and Salt-N-Pepa reunited once more. And that was just the beginning!

queen latifah hip hop grammys
Queen Latifah performed during the hip hop 50th anniversary at the 2023 GRAMMYS. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Questlove served as producer and musical director, meaning that music was provided by The Roots, with Black Thought narrating the hip-hop journey. Then, even more talents made their way to the stage, including Ice-T, Big BoiBusta Rhymes with Spliff Star, FutureGloRilla, NellyPublic Enemy, and Too $hort. All in all, it was a sight to behold and a beauty to listen to, having such an incredible group come together for this once in a lifetime celebration. In case you missed it, here is the set list from the historic performance:

Grandmaster Flash w/ Barshon, Mele Mel, Rahiem & Scorpio – “Flash To The Beat”

Grandmaster Flash w/ Barshon, Mele Mel, Rahiem & Scorpio – “The Message” Run-DMC – “King Of Rock”

LL Cool J – “I Can’t Live Without My Radio”

DJ Jazzy Jeff – “Rock The Bells”

Salt-N-Pepa – “My Mic Sounds Nice”

Rakim – “Eric B Is President”

Chuck D & Flavor Flav – “Rebel Without A Pause”

De La Soul – “Buddy”

Scarface – “My Mind’s Playing Tricks On Me” Ice-T – “New Jack Hustler (Nino’s Theme)”

Queen Latifah – “U.N.I.T.Y.”

Method Man – “Method Man” Big Boi – “ATLiens”

Busta Rhymes & Spliff Star – “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” / “Look At Me Now”

Missy Elliot – “Lose Control”

Nelly & City Spud – “Hot In Herre”

Too $hort – “Blow The Whistle”

Swizz Beatz & The Lox – “We Gonna Make It”

Lil Wayne – “A Milli”

Lil Baby – “Freestyle”

GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” Future – “F*ck Up Some Commas”

LL Cool J – “Just Wanna Rock”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad