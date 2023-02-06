Adele & Lizzo Have A Blast Taking Selfies & Dancing At The Grammys: Photos

Adele and Lizzo were one of the off-stage highlights of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. While Lizzo offered an amazing performance of her hits “About Damn Time” and “Special” and Adele won for Best Pop Solo Performance, the two 34-year-old singers looked like they had a ball at their table, whether they were dancing or snapping selfies.

Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory 🥹🤯 pic.twitter.com/UPzPdcaaPP — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

During the award show, Lizzo posted a sweet selfie that the two took of themselves when Beyonce made Grammy history and won the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, making her the person with the most Grammys of all time. The two ladies smiled wide, and Queen B could be seen giving her acceptance speech on stage behind them. “Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory,” Lizzo wrote in a tweet with the photo.

The two women did get to meet Bey at another point in the award show. Lizzo shared a photo both of herself with the “Break My Soul” singer and another that had Adele alongside the two of them on her Instagram. Even though she won the Record of the Year award, it seemed like that was the highlight of Lizzo’s night. “I won,” she captioned the post.

At other points, Lizzo and Adele could be seen dancing and having a blast throughout the show, and when the “2 Be Loved” singer won the Record of the Year award, she mentioned that they were having a ball throughout the show. “Let me tell you something. Me and Adele [are] having a good time just enjoying ourselves. Just rooting for our friends. So this is an amazing night,” she said on-stage.

Lizzo hasn’t shied away from her love of the “Someone Like You” hitmaker. She revealed that she’d want to collaborate with Adele in a January interview with The Mirror. She revealed that they hit it off when the singer reached out to her to talk about social media. “We’ve never talked about [collaborating]. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute. I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist,” she said. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you f******* do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine. Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, yeah.”

Adele and Bey aren’t the only folks that Lizzo snapped photos with. She also shared a hilarious selfie that she took with Harry Styles right before he won the Album of the Year award for his record Harry’s House. The two hitmakers smiled wide as they snapped a quick shot together.