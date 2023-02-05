Lizzo Is A Rose That Looks So Sweet In Outlandish Gown At The Grammys: Photos

Rose are red, violets are blue. Lizzo knows how to make an entrance, so check out the view! The 34-year-old singer arrived in style at the 65th GRAMMY Awards, held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The massive orange coat covered the star LITERALLY from head to toe, draping her in flowers and and beautiful taffeta. No joke, it took four people to help her to the red carpet — that coast is heavy! But it’s only the beginning

As she pulled away the coat, a gorgeous bedazzled corset bodice dress was underneath, accentuating every single curve and making her look as statuesque as anyone would want to me. She topped the whole look off with some major bling, two massive diamonds on her fingers, and her hair flowing down in gorgeous curls. The “About Damn Time” songstress is also set to take the stage later in the evening to sing ‘Special.’

The Michigan native is once again nominated at this year’s GRAMMY Awards for her album Special, nabbing five nods total in Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Album for “About Damn Time”, as well as Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Special.

Lizzo reflected on another milestone year with her GRAMMY nominations when she appeared on Howard Stern’s show back in Dec. 2022. “I wanna show that off, I’m proud of…I’m up against all the greatest — Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Adele, Kendrick Lamar. I genuinely feel like a winner already, and when I go on the red carpet with this gown and I look f—ing amazing, and I go on the stage and perform my a– up — that’s my trophy. It really is,” she said to the Sirius XM host.

“And to be nominated in this GOATed year, I remember thinking, ‘what if they just totally overlook my album?’ because you have all these big people — Harry, Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar…they call it sophomore blues, your second album kind of flops,” she went on. “I did the opposite that. I got a number one and GRAMMY nominations. I’m good!”

The Yitty designer is no stranger to The Recording Academy following her 2019 breakout album, Cuz I Love You, which included singles “Juice” and “Tempo,” as well as her 2017 song “Truth Hurts” — which went viral nearly two years after it’s initial debut. A 2016 song, “Good As Hell,” also began to get traction simultaneously, all leading to an impressive eight nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards. She took home three trophies that year, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts”, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song “Jerome.”