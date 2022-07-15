Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.

One of the songs Lizzo performed was her hit “About Damn Time,” the lead single off her new album. She also sang the title track, “Special,” and new track “2 Be Loved,” plus her beloved songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb danced with the crowd to Lizzo’s incredible performance. Afterwards, the pair joined the superstar on stage and spoke to her about how hard she’s worked to get to this point in her career.

“It takes ten years to become an overnight success,” Lizzo explained. “I’ve been doing this since I was nine years old. I’ve been writing songs. I’ve been studying flute since I was 12. I’ve been in rap crews and I put out ‘Lizzo Bangers’ in 2012, my first solo mix tape. I’ve been through it all. I’ve done it all. And I’m here and it’s very surreal.”

Lizzo went on to say that she “needed to discover my self-love” to be so successful and confident. “The music that’s connecting to people is my self-love. And 10 years ago I wasn’t here. I was not at this place,” she shared. Lizzo’s new album features 12 tracks and is already getting rave reviews from both music critics and her die-hard fans. She’ll perform the full album on the upcoming The Special Tour, which starts on September 23 and concludes on November 18.