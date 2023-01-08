Lizzo Says She Wants To Collaborate With Adele: ‘I’d Play The Flute’

Lizzo, 34, is gushing over Adele, 34, and her willingness to collaborate with her on music in the future. The singer, who has struck up a friendship with the British talent, admitted they have never talked about teaming up for a song or album, but she wouldn’t be opposed to it, in a new interview with The Mirror. “We’ve never talked about that. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute. I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist,” she said.

She went on to explain that Adele is the one she turns to for advice even though she thinks her rise to fame came at an easier time in society. “When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media,” Lizzo explained. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you f*cking do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine. Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, yeah.”

“Adele saw me literally in a different font. It was really sweet,” she added. “Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn’t have to. She texted to say, ‘I f*cking hate documentaries unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so f*cking good.’ And I was like, ‘thank you.'”

Lizzo’s latest discussion about Adele comes after she made headlines for clapping back at body shamers who have commented on her weight. The beauty took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a patterned bikini as she called out haters and told her followers that her body is her “art” and it’s no one’s place to judge it. “The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she first said in the clip.

“I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why’d you lose weight?’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get ass or titties or something,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work,’” she continued. “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion?”

She concluded her message by saying she wishes comments “cost money” so that the people judging could “see how much time we are f*cking wasting on the wrong thing” in life. “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” she asked. “Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m gonna do whatever I want with this body.”