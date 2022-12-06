Lizzo Hits The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet In Stunning Blue Patterned Dress: Photos

Lizzo made quite a statement when she hit the red carpet and stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The singer always brings her A-game when it comes to red carpet looks, and she was at it once again. Lizzo showed up to the event wearing a bright blue over-the-shoulder dress that had one sleeve on one arm and multi-colored patterns all over. She completed her look with a gorgeous and spunky high hairstyle and gold jewelry that included a chunky linked necklace, bracelets, and earrings.

It’s a big night for Lizzo at the PCAs, as she was honored with the People’s Champion Award. The award recognizes Lizzo’s “groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality and size.” In the past, the award has gone to stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, P!nk, Tyler Perry and Bryan Stevenson.

During her acceptance speech, which can be seen here, Lizzo made quite an impact with her memorable words. “I’m [going to] be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” the 34-year-old musician said on the stage. “You know what I’m saying? I’m here tonight, because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.”

“Tonight, I am sharing this honor,” she added before bringing out women advocates from all walks of life. “Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.” She went on to let each woman have their moment and shed light on the charity work they do and why she is inspired by them.

“Give them their flowers!” Lizzo, who also won Song of the Year at the award show, concluded. “Power will always be to the people! Thank you so much People’s Choice. Follow them and support them. OK, bye.”

Lizzo was announced as the People’s Champion recipient back in November. “Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide,” NBC Universal’s SVP of Entertainment Live Events said. “She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true People’s Champion.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo showed her desire to champion for diversity and inclusivity with her Amazon Prime series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Lizzo hosted the show, where 13 women auditioned to be dancers for her. The series won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program in September. Meanwhile, Lizzo also dropped her fourth studio album, Special, in July.

While accepting her Emmy, Lizzo praised the women who appeared on her show for telling their stories and embracing who they are. “My emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared. They’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform,” Lizzo said. “Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person, but b****, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards were hosted by Kenan Thompson. In addition to Lizzo, two of the night’s other big honorees were Shania Twain, who received the Music Icon Award, and Ryan Reynolds, who was named the People’s Icon.