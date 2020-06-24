Lizzo’s 10 Most Gorgeous Performance Looks Of All Time: BET Awards & More

Lizzo has given her fans some of the fiercest, boldest on-stage outfits since she made her way onto the scene! Now, with the BET Awards just days away, we’re looking back at her hottest looks to date!

Lizzo is completely unmatched in the talent, wardrobe and style department. Between her empowering music and bold stance on societal issues, the 32-year-old singer has really made a name for herself in the music industry. So, we can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the effervescent songstress than look back at her hottest and fiercest performance looks so far!

The “Like A Girl” singer has made a number of amazing wardrobe choices in the time since she skyrocketed to fame following the success of her Grammy-winning tune “Truth Hurts.” But Lizzo has really cemented herself as an absolute powerhouse with her amazing looks, like the gorgeous maroon tulle gown she wore during her emotional performance of “Jerome” at the American Music Awards on November 24! Not only did Lizzo belt out the ballad with everything she had, her dress perfectly complimented her figure, showing off one of Lizzo’s legs with a slit! It was the perfect choice for the stunning performance.

While playing with dramatics with her “Jerome” performance, Lizzo has also been known to get fun and flirty with her looks and live renditions of her songs on stage! During the 40th Annual Brit Awards on February 18, Lizzo appeared in draped fabric at the top of a staircase before she revealed her checkered leotard underneath. The singer totally danced it out in her look, and carried with her a fierceness that was completely unmatched by any other nominee!

Then there’s the pièce de résistance of all of Lizzo’s on-stage attire. At the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019, Lizzo went all out by wearing a sexy bridal number during her performance of “Truth Hurts.” Standing atop a set of stairs, Lizzo removed her veil, and the skirt of her dress to reveal this hot bustier leotard with jewels dripping from her necklace! Her look, like her performance, was totally pitch perfect!

But there are so many more looks beyond these that Lizzo has served on stage at various industry events! To see more images of Lizzo’s most gorgeous performance looks of all time before the 2020 BET Awards on June 28, check out the gallery above!