Lizzo Shines In Sexy Mini Dress & Massive Hat On BET Awards Red Carpet

Fresh off her impressive performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Lizzo graced the BET Awards and brought her fashion A-game with her.

Lizzo, 31, proved that she is the one to watch when it comes to fashion when she arrived at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23 looking amazing. The “Juice” singer walked the red carpet wearing a tiny mini dress, which showed off her legs and her curves to perfection. The dramatic ensemble featured poofy sleeves that definitely helped the rising star stand out on the red carpet. She also paired the look with a matching hat and her hair in an updo and looked totally fierce while posing for photos.

Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – has been riding a wave of success recently with the critical and commercial success of her hit album, Cuz I Love You. On June 19 she drew praise from The View’s Whoopi Goldberg for her MTV Movie & TV Awards performance of “Juice,” which was a tribute to the Oscar-winner’s 1993 movie, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit. “I want to tip a dread to the incredible Lizzo for her tribute to Sister Act 2 at the MTV Awards Monday night,” the 63-year-old said before introducing a clip of Lizzo taking to the stage in a choir robe.

Whoopi and her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, 50, and Meghan McCain, 34, then gushed about the singer. “Hey, if you’re coming to New York, Lizzo, come over and hang with us a little bit here at The View. We would love to have you,” the funny woman said. Sunny then called Lizzo “so beautiful” and “gorgeous,” before Meghan praised her song about being “a thick b***h.” “I respond to that,” the political commentator added. “I would really like her to come on the show.” Lizzo retweeted a clip of the segment, adding, “THIS IS A CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE.”

Realizing dreams seems to be a theme for Lizzo in 2019. On May 16 she tweeted her joy at being nominated for a BET Award, specifically Best Female Hip Hop Artist. IDC WHO WINS THIS THE COOLEST SH*T EVERRRRRR BRUIUUUHHHHH,” she wrote.