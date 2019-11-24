Lizzo Stuns On The AMAs Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Orange Ruffled Dress — See Pic

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting! Lizzo stepped onto the red carpet of the American Music Awards and totally made a statement with her fabulous dress.

Bow down, because Lizzo, 31, has arrived to the American Music Awards! The singer, who touts three AMA nominations tonight took the red carpet by storm with her incredible ensemble that only she could pull off. The singer looked amazing in an orange, one shoulder ruffle dress that just hit above her knees. She also carried a Valentino purse, while chatting about body positivity and being a superstar. Lizzo sported a high ponytail with her look. Upon being asked how she felt about night, she responded with her song’s hook, “Feeling good as hell!”

Of course, Lizzo is no stranger to sporting incredible looks or attending awards shows. The “Soulmate” singer posed on the October cover for Elle‘s Women in Music issue and looked so confident and sexy. She donned a Savage x Fenty corset for the fashionable photo shoot and even opened up about loving herself. “I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she revealed in the raw profile. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation.”

But now, Lizzo is making that change herself. The trailblazer has already made a huge impact on the perception of women in the music industry as well as continuing the conversation about women’s bodies in fashion and the sizes represented in popular media. It’s a tall order for one person to take on, but Lizzo has been handling it all like a season veteran! Even though it feels like the singer just burst onto the scene — she just earned a slew of Grammy nominations including Best New Artist — Lizzo has really been hustling and building her fanbase for quite some time.

It’s all been paying off, though. Just in June, Lizzo gave in incredible performance of her hit “Truth Hurts” at the 2019 BET Awards. For her rousing performance, Lizzo arrived on stage at the top of a human wedding cake, dressed in a white bodice and veil like a modern day Madonna. She then took over the stage with her dancers, twerking and delivering on point choreography before whipping out her flute mid-performance. The audience was so into her performance – even Rihanna couldn’t help but bust a few moves and vocally cheer on and applaud the BET Award nominee.

While Lizzo’s look on the red carpet totally wowed fans, she has much more in store. The “Soulmate” songstress is set to perform during the telecast tonight! Stay tuned, Lizzo fans. There is much more to come!