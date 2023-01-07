Lizzo Claps Back At ‘Discourse’ On Her Body: ‘Artists Aren’t Here To Fit Into Your Beauty Standards. This Body Is Art’

Lizzo, 34, is clapping back at the judgmental people who have judged her body. The singer took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to share a video of herself standing outside and rocking a patterned bikini as she explained how “tired” she is of the shaming comments she’s been receiving about her weight. “The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she started the clip.

“I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why’d you lose weight?’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little, you need to get ass or titties or something,’ to, ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work,'” she continued. “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion?”

The beauty went on to say that artists are in the industry to make art and not be judged by their body types. “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards?” she asked. “Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m gonna do whatever I want with this body.”

She ended her video by adding that she wishes comments “cost money” so that the people judging could “see how much time we are f*cking wasting on the wrong thing.” Once Lizzo shared the post, it didn’t take long for fellow artists, friends, and fans to share their support for her sentiments in the comments section. “Girl, yes. Scream it out for them!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “THANK YOU! I was just thinking about this today we are STILL talking about other people’s bodies on the regular like common it’s 2023 wtf does anyone give a sh*t??”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has spoken out against body shamers. The “Juice” crooner is known for regularly standing up for women, in particular, of all shapes and sizes, and in Oct., she seemingly shut down rapper Kanye West for bringing up her name and weight during an interview with Tucker Carlson. “Everybody in America, got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth, for no motherf*cking reason,” she said on stage during a break at her Toronto concert. “I’m minding my fat black beautiful business.”