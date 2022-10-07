​Kanye West Calls Kim’s SKIMs Campaigns ‘Overly Sexualized’: I Had ‘A Lot Of Issues’ With It

Kanye West had a lot to say during his Tucker Carlson interview. While he mostly addressed his White Lives Matter controversy and politics, he also touched on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. At one point, Kanye discussed Kim’s campaigns for her shapewear/clothing brand, SKIMs, and explained why he didn’t like them. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMs,” Kanye admitted. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the utrue in order to sell products.”

However, he came to terms with the campaigns because he knew it was helping his kids in the long run. “It reaches another level when it’s like, okay, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children,” Kanye explained. The rapper also referenced Kim’s recent photo shoot for Interview magazine, where she posed with her bare butt in full view on the cover. “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children,” Kanye pointed out. “And this is how fashion wants to present her.”

‘Ye also addressed the criticism he received for buying a house next to Kim’s in Calabasas while she was dating Pete Davidson. “The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children,” Kanye said. “They even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend because I bought the house next door…to see my children.”

Kanye has been in the headlines all week long ever since he wore a White Lives Matter shirt on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. ‘Ye has repeatedly defended the decision, but has been called out by stars like Gigi Hadid on social media for his actions. While Kim has remained tight-lipped, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, slammed Kanye in an Instagram comment when he started bringing the pair’s children into his posts. Kanye has continuously claimed that Kim shunned him from their daughter, Chicago West’s, 4th birthday party in January, and he brought up the allegations again in one of his Instagrams this week. Khloe shut down Kanye’s claims about the party and begged him to stop trying to “tear Kim down” with his public messages.