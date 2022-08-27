Lizzo Defended By Fans After Comedian Aries Spears Made Fun Of Her Weight: Tweets

If you decide to come for a queen, be prepared for her subjects to clap back! Comedian Aries Spears learned this the hard way after he criticized the weight of body positive ambassador Lizzo. On the latest episode of his podcast The Art of Dialogue, Aries tore into the Grammy winner, criticizing her physical traits with awful analogies that set her fans on fire.

“I can’t get over the fact she looks like the sh-t emoji,” Aries began in his terrible tirade. “She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man.” He then went on to say that he isn’t “in shape” himself, but “when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking — I think I’m at least handsome — you get p—y.” Aries continued, “But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard… her body ain’t.”

“You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction,” he added. “Yaas, Queen.’ ‘Slay, Queen.’ F–k diabetes. F–k heart problems. F–k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

The Twitter response came fast and furious, as one Lizzo stan poetically wrote, “Meanwhile, Lizzo is twerking and jumping around onstage while playing a whole ass wind instrument and this man is dealing with labored breathing just sitting and hating.” Another shared, “It’s not even that Aries Spears being overweight and hideous makes him ineligible to speak on Lizzo. Nobody should be speaking on her body, idc how they look.”

Yet another follower didn’t mince words when they wrote, “I want everybody who’s ever been misogynistic and fatphobic to Lizzo to live a miserable life. They don’t deserve to enjoy things.”

Keep reading to see more of Queen Lizzo’s subjects giving Arie the royal treatment, below.

Mannnnnn….this man is struggling to get his words out without breathing all heavy, and you're talking about Lizzo's health?? The same Lizzo that can hit every note while dancing for 8 mins straight and give us a flute break? The call is coming from inside the house. https://t.co/Ondi1qOsK6 — India Renae. MPH, MSW. (@India_Renae_) August 27, 2022

Lizzo's confidence has people pressed, but I think it's the fact that she not only expresses no desire to lose weight but also to uplift other fat people's fatness that makes people insecure about their bodies start frothing at the mouth. — Stevie Mat (@stevie_mat) August 27, 2022

STOP ASKING IRRELEVANT PEOPLE THEIR OPINION ABOUT LIZZO!!!!!!!! THEY'RE JUST GOING TO BE FATPHOBIC!!!!! WE'VE HEARD ENOUGH!! STOP!!!! LIZZO IS BUSY AND BLESSED AND THESE FOOLS ARE AT HOME, SAD AND LONELY LOOKING FOR A POP OF FAME FROM BEING FATPHOBIC ON MAIN!! STOPPPPPPPPPP!!!!! — Ali Thee Emmy Winner (@wtflanksteak) August 27, 2022

the truth is, people are ridiculously intimidated by confident, sexy, and smart Black Women and that’s why they can’t sit with the fact that they don’t hate Lizzo, they hate themselves. — jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) August 27, 2022

if lizzo ugly idk what the hell fine is because lizzo is literally gorgeous lmao — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) August 27, 2022

The Lizzo hate still really gets under my skin because all that woman does is put out good music, love her beautiful self, AND cheer for everyone else to win. — Vanessa La Rue Veasley (@VanessaVeasley) August 27, 2022