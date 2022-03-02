Lizzo Is Unapologetically Embracing Her ‘Hot Body’ & Says She Loves ‘Being Fat’

Lizzo opens up about her feelings on being a ‘body icon’ and how she’s created a ‘modern-day beauty standard’.

Lizzo is feeling good as hell! The 33-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer opened up about her plus-sized figure and how she feels she’s redefined beauty standards in our society. “Okay, we all know I’m fat,” she said with a sigh during her interview with People. “I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?”

The three-time Grammy Award-winner sat down for a candid interview where she expressed her feelings on her body image. “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she said. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

“I had to blaze a trail. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo,” the “Juice” hitmaker explained. “I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot. You know? And I’ve worked hard.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has shown she’s not afraid of clapping back at body-shaming haters. Back in October, the singer was criticized for the sheer, sparkly purple dress she wore to fellow rapper Cardi B‘s 29th birthday party. So in true Lizzo fashion, she hopped on Instagram Live to flaunt her bare butt while uttering some slight profanity to her social media followers.

In the footage, Lizzo dropped her pants and turned her behind right towards the camera. “Shake that sh*t, yeah,” the superstar proudly said as she wiggled her butt around for a few seconds, before slapping it three times. After she pulled her pants up, the Detroit native turned toward the camera and passionately said, “Kiss my fat black a**, b*tch.” And that message was clearly directed to her haters!