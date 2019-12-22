Lizzo Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With Energetic Performances Of ‘Truth Hurts’ & ‘Good As Hell’ Despite Flu

Lizzo rocked the ‘SNL’ stage, despite battling the flu and having to cancel performances earlier this week — and showed off some of her sexiest moves!

Lizzo is an icon in the making! The 31-year-old just made her debut on the legendary Saturday Night Live stage and she was right where she belonged. For her first-ever performance, she came out strong with her massive hit “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo was fabulous in a full Gucci print dress and matching lace-up hiking boots, while her dancers and musician were also in custom Gucci designed by Dapper Dan! Opening with just herself and a musician, she teased keeping things simple until the troupe of dancers literally turned the stage into a party! “Why men great ’til they gotta be great? Truth hurts, needed something more exciting,” she sang, as her glitter green eyeshadow reflected under the lights at Studio 8H! Lizzo proved she had moves (and energy) for days in the opener, but we weren’t prepared for her next performance!

Returning to the stage for “Good As Hell,” Lizzo traded her luxe Gucci duds for a Carrie Bradshaw inspired tux and rocked it. Just as we were grooving to the song and singing along every word, the stage transformed into a snowy winter wonderland as the club lights came on! With her dancers making their way around candy cane stripper poles, Lizzo turned around and revealed the entire backside of her suit was sheer and adorned with sequins! She then proceeded to twerk to the remixed beat, and looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her moves.

The epic performance almost didn’t happen after reports earlier this week that the 31-year-old had cancelled appearances due to the flu. She was scheduled to appear at both Boston’s KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Dec. 15, as well as at the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam in Hartford, Conn. on Dec. 17. “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” she tweeted on Dec. 15, adding in a statement that she hates “letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.” She was seemingly feeling better on Tuesday, confirming that her fever was at bay. “NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD,” she wrote, adding “Thank y’all for the kind words and prayers that really helped.”

The Detroit native has been a tour de force in the music industry this year, particularly after her viral hit “Truth Hurts.” The anti-commitment track didn’t exactly have a traditional route to success, though: originally released in 2017, it was re-released as a radio single earlier this year after the lyric “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b—h” inspired a Tik Tok meme. The song went on to hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in Sept. 2019, helping her earn eight Grammy nominations including song, record and album of the year! Fresh off the success of “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo also collaborated with superstar Ariana Grande on the catchy, feel-good tune “Good As Hell.”

Lizzo recently made headlines after last week’s musical guest Niall Horan, 26, spilled the tea about a flirty moment the two had at a London studio! “Someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you!” Niall explained of the run-in to host Jimmy Fallon.“We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug.” Niall, who is fan of her music, had some compliments to pay the talented singer.“‘You’re voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it.’” Her response, however, was not what we were expecting. “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!’” If there’s a pick-up line hall of fame, we think Lizzo just earned herself a spot.