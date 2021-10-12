See Pics

Lizzo Wears Daring, Completely See-Through Dress To Cardi B’s 29th Birthday Party

Deputy Editor of New York City

Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday with a party on Oct. 11, but it was Lizzo who stole the show with her sheer purple dress, which was completely see-through!

Lizzo went all-out with her look for Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday party on Oct. 11. The rapper was photographed leaving River Studios in Los Angeles after the party, and she left little to the imagination with her sexy ensemble. Lizzo sparkled in a totally see-through, purple dress, which sparkled in the bright lights. Underneath, she wore nothing but dark nipple pasties to cover up a bit.

Lizzo attends Cardi B’s birthday party. (MEGA(

Lizzo’s look was complete with her hair pulled back into a tight, half ponytail, which was accessorized with butterfly clips. She rocked bright white, long nails, and opted for comfort as she walked on the sidewalk completely barefoot, presumably giving her feet a rest after a night out in heels. Lizzo has always been about body positivity and confidence, and she definitely stood by that as she flashed a big smile in her daring outfit.

Cardi turned 29 on Oct. 11, and even though she gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, just over a month ago, she seemed to pull out all the stops for her party. Other celebrities in attendance included Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, Larsa Pippen and more. One night before the bash, Cardi got the celebrations started early by having a romantic dinner out with her husband, Offset, as well.

Lizzo in a sheer dress at Cardi B’s birthday party. (MEGA)

The birthday girl surely hasn’t slowed down since welcoming baby number two. Just four weeks after having her child, Cardi jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week at the end of September. She attended various events throughout the city, wearing buzzed-about outfits that looked incredible.

In fact, Cardi looked so good, that she had to clap back at rumors that she had work done to get her body back so fast. “Everybody’s like, ‘Cardi, you’re so snatched? What did you do? You did lip? You had a tummy tuck?'” she revealed on Instagram. “You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. Yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics.”