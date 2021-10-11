Offset Caught Grabbing Cardi B’s Butt After They Enjoy Romantic Early Birthday Dinner

The ‘Ric Flair Drip’ rapper definitely enjoyed having dinner with his wife and mother of two of his children, as they celebrated Cardi B’s birthday.

A very happy birthday to Cardi B! The rapper turned 29 on Monday October 11, but her and her husband Offset, 29, got an early start to her birthday with a special dinner between just the two of them! The pair ate at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where the couple was photographed leaving the restaurant!

Cardi looked dazzling with an entirely purple outfit. She wore a sparkling Chanel top with the designer’s logo all over it, and a lighter shade of purple leggings as well as a silver pair of open-toed high heels. She accessorized with a pair of pink-shaded glasses and a bunch of silver jewelry, including a giant sparkling necklace with the Playboy bunny. Offset meanwhile went for a total rockstar look with matching leather jackets and pants (with a giant chain hanging off of it), as well as boots and a white-shirt. He definitely seemed like he had a great time at dinner, as he was seen grabbing the “Up” rapper’s rear end, as he helped her into a car.

Hopefully Cardi had a wonderful birthday dinner, as it’s been quite an eventful year for her. The rapper gave birth to her first son and second child with Offset in September. The rapper couple already shared a daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and Offset has three other children from previous relationships. Cardi has opened up about how she’s felt after giving birth to her son in a September tweet. “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body,” she wrote. “I be crying for no reason.”

After giving birth, Cardi has looked great during her public outings since her son was born. Her and Offset have shown off plenty of stylish outfits during a recent trip to Paris, like when Cardi wore a sexy Zebra print outfit or an eye-catching tabloid headline-covered dress.