Fashion

Cardi B Rocks Extremely Plunging Dress While Holding Hands With Offset In Paris

cardi b
Best Image/BACKGRID
Offset and Cardi B Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and her husband Offset leave their hotel to grab a bite at the Beef Cut during fashion week in Paris, France. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B & Boyfriend Offset are seen arriving at the Grey Goose cocktail party hosted by Carine Roitfeld. 30 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B & Boyfriend Offset. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA792285_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B is seen with boyfriend Offset at the Beef Bar opening party in Paris. 29 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B, Offset. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791976_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Cardi B showed off a ton of skin when she rocked a plunging animal print dress while out in Paris with Offset.

Cardi B, 28, stepped out for dinner with her husband Offset, 29, at Beef Cut in Paris on Oct. 3, when she opted to wear a super revealing dress. The rapper wore a zebra print Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2021 dress featuring a massively plunging neckline. The dress had a tiny black bra with criss-cross straps that barely covered her chest, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a flowy silk skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

cardi b
Cardi B looked fabulous when she rocked this plunging zebra print Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2021 dress while holding hands with Offset in Paris on Oct. 3. (Best Image/BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Offset looked just as stylish when she wore a pair of blue camouflage baggy pants with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a huge puffy gray jacket.

Cardi has been on a roll with her outfits since she arrived in Paris for fashion week and her outfits have only gotten better. One of our favorite looks from her was at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition event on Sept. 28. She opted to wear a skintight red sequin gown with a plunging neckline and a massive red feather accent behind her.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Plunging Dresses -- PICS

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and her husband Offset leave their hotel to grab a bite at the Beef Cut during fashion week in Paris, France. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Arrivals at amFar Gala arrivals during New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2019 in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Josie Marie Canseco Ref: SPL5061467 060219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Bella Hadid attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Aside from this look, Cardi attended the Balenciaga show when she donned a long colorful jacket covered in magazine covers, paired with a large black hat, gloves, and massive diamond earrings.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she stepped out wearing a skintight metallic green bodysuit that covered her arms and hands, tucked into a pair of high-waisted flowy pleated pants. She topped her look off with a matching green bonnet that covered her hair and a pair of green sunglasses.