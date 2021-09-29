Cardi B Wears Lowcut Black Bodysuit & Sheer Tights Out With Offset 1 Month After Giving Birth — Photos

C’est chic! Cardi B stepped out for dinner in a bodysuit and stylish trench coat while in Paris with husband Offset.

Cardi B’s reign at Paris Fashion Week continues. The rapper, 28, arrived for dinner at Parisian steakhouse Beefbar on September 29 in a black bodysuit and sheer tights, completed with a stylish black trench coat and, in true French fashion, a black beret made of leather. The “Rumors” rapper accessorized with black pointed toe heels, luxe gold earrings, and round white-framed sunglasses.

Her husband Offset joined her for the evening and also got the all-black outfit memo. The Migos rapper, 29, wore a varsity jacket with leather sleeves with leather pants, completing the look with black sunglasses and white necklaces. The dinner date comes after Cardi made a grandiose return to PFW at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on September 28, marking her first public event since she gave birth to her son a few weeks ago.

The star arrived at the exhibition in a show-stopping red Mugler gown that featured a crystal-covered bustier and dramatic cape flanked by red feathers. The extravagant look was from the Mugler archives, having been originally introduced in the French designer’s 1995 couture collection. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.” That same evening, she attended a party in another Mugler ensemble: a black bodysuit attached to a long see-through skirt.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on September 4. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2017, also share daughter Kulture, 3, together. Both rappers confirmed the news on their respective Instagrams. Cardi shared a snapshot of herself in the hospital bed (covered by a Louis Vuitton blanket, of course) with her newborn and husband, confirming baby’s birthday in the caption.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” (Along with Kulture and his new baby boy, Offset is also dad to Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with former partners.)