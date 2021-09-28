Cardi B Stuns In See-Through Black Dress In Paris 4 Weeks After Giving Birth

A few weeks after giving birth, Cardi B made her Paris Fashion Week return in a show-stopping see-through black dress.

Cardi B made a grandiose return to public engagements just a few weeks after giving birth to her son. The rapper, 28, was photographed living her best couture life in a curve-hugging black dress with a see-through floor-length skirt in France on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Grammy winner — who also changed up her signature black hair to a vivacious Marilyn Monroe blonde — is in town for Paris Fashion Week.

The outing comes after the “WAP” rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs earlier on Wednesday. For the event, Cardi wore a show-stopping red Mugler gown covered in sequins. It also featured a bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.”

Paris Fashion Week marks the rapper’s first public outing following the birth of baby no. 2 on September 4. Cardi and husband Offset, who wed in 2017, welcomed a boy, giving eldest daughter Kulture, 3, a baby brother. The rapper shared the news on Instagram with a snapshot of her in the hospital with her husband and baby.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in an email statement to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” (Along with Kulture, Offset shares children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, with former partners.)

Cardi’s looks on Wednesday are not the first time the rapper has turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. During PFW in 2019, the rapper famously wore a floral Richard Quinn ensemble that covered her from head (literally, her face was obscured) to toe while posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. The rapper shared a clip of the look on Instagram at the time and joked, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, because a bitch can’t see.”

This year, Paris Fashion Week kicked off on September 27 and will run until October 5. Hundreds of brands will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2022 collections. As for us, we’ll be awaiting Cardi’s next PFW look.