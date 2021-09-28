See Pics

Cardi B Stuns In See-Through Black Dress In Paris 4 Weeks After Giving Birth

cardi b
Neil Warner/MEGA
Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791548_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Cardi B. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791548_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Mobo Awards 2017 - Leeds. Cardi B attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:33935267 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

A few weeks after giving birth, Cardi B made her Paris Fashion Week return in a show-stopping see-through black dress.

Cardi B made a grandiose return to public engagements just a few weeks after giving birth to her son. The rapper, 28, was photographed living her best couture life in a curve-hugging black dress with a see-through floor-length skirt in France on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Grammy winner — who also changed up her signature black hair to a vivacious Marilyn Monroe blonde — is in town for Paris Fashion Week.

cardi b
Cardi B in France for Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 (Neil Warner/MEGA)

The outing comes after the “WAP” rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs earlier on Wednesday. For the event, Cardi wore a show-stopping red Mugler gown covered in sequins. It also featured a bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.”

Paris Fashion Week marks the rapper’s first public outing following the birth of baby no. 2 on September 4. Cardi and husband Offset, who wed in 2017, welcomed a boy, giving eldest daughter Kulture, 3, a baby brother. The rapper shared the news on Instagram with a snapshot of her in the hospital with her husband and baby.

Related Gallery

Cardi B: See Photos Of Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks

(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

cardi b
Cardi B in France for Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 (Neil Warner/MEGA)

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in an email statement to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” (Along with Kulture, Offset shares children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, with former partners.)

Cardi’s looks on Wednesday are not the first time the rapper has turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. During PFW in 2019, the rapper famously wore a floral Richard Quinn ensemble that covered her from head (literally, her face was obscured) to toe while posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. The rapper shared a clip of the look on Instagram at the time and joked, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, because a bitch can’t see.”

This year, Paris Fashion Week kicked off on September 27 and will run until October 5. Hundreds of brands will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2022 collections. As for us, we’ll be awaiting Cardi’s next PFW look.