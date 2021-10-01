Cardi B Sizzles In Gold Sequin Catsuit & Denies She Got A Tummy Tuck After Giving Birth To Son

Cardi insisted to her fans that her incredible post-pregnancy body is completely natural. ‘Yes, I look snatched,’ the rapper proudly said.

Cardi B, 28, has been looking absolutely incredible in the weeks since she became a mom of two. The “WAP” rapper’s post-pregnancy body was particularly on point when she stepped out in Paris on Thursday (Sept. 30) with her husband, Offset. The couple attended the Grey Goose cocktail party hosted by former Vogue Paris editor Corine Roitfeld, and Cardi looked so stunning when she and her hubby were photographed arriving hand-in-hand.

For the event, Cardi dressed in a gold sequin catsuit that showed off her curves roughly a month after giving birth to her son. The superstar added to her look with a beige hat, black heels, and some black and gold jewelry. Meanwhile, her rapper husband wore a black sweatshirt, striped colored coat, dark jeans, and sneaker for the outing.

Cardi has proudly been showing off her body since welcoming her second child. The rapper even took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to address the rumors that she got surgery on her body after giving birth. Cardi proudly said in a mirror video she’s “got some amazing hips” currently, before sharing to her followers, “But everybody’s just like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’ ” She then insisted that her post-baby body is all natural. “You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me,” she said.

The “I Like It” rapper also divulged a bit about her birth, informing her fans that she “lost so much blood, guys.” She added, “One day, I’m gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery. But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics.”

Cardi gave birth to baby no. 2 on Sept. 4, and shared the news on Instagram two days later with a snapshot of her in the hospital with her husband and baby. Since then, Cardi — who also shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, with Offset — has made a grandiose return to public engagements while in France for Paris Fashion Week. She’s documented many of her looks on her Instagram, and she looks nothing short of amazing in all the pics.