Cardi B Says She Has ‘Weird Postpartum Hormones’ Making Her ‘Cry For No Reason’ — Tweets

Cardi B has opened up about how she’s doing emotionally, less than one month after giving birth to her second child, a baby boy.

Cardi B has admitted she’s been crying “for no reason” just a few weeks after welcoming a a baby boy with rapper Offset. She gave birth to her second child on September 4, and revealed she was still feeling the postpartum blues. “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body,’ she tweeted on September 30. “I be crying for no reason.”

The “WAP” hitmaker also has a daughter named Kulture, 3, and is a step-mom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11. She opened up about the bond between her mini-me daughter and her step-siblings in an interview with Vogue in 2020. “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?'” she told the outlet.

“And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.” Back in 2018 when she gave birth to baby Kulture, Cardi opened up about her postpartum experience.

“Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f**king day for no reason,” the “Rumors” singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.” She later told Harper’s Bazaar, “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen’ but out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.” We can’t wait for Cardi to share more about her adorable baby boy — including his name!